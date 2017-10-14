GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Pro Kabaddi League Live Score: Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba

News18.com | October 14, 2017, 10:07 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype
Follow all the live action from Pro Kabaddi League 2017 as Puneri Paltan take on U Mumba.
Oct 14, 2017 10:07 pm (IST)

Puneri Paltan continuing their good job, get another point. That is followed by Deepak's raid point. It's 42-23. 

Oct 14, 2017 10:06 pm (IST)

After a long while, Mumbai gets a couple of raid points, courtesy Darshan Kadian. It's 40-22. 

Oct 14, 2017 10:05 pm (IST)

There is no coming back for Mumbai in this match now. It just needs to be seen, where they finish in this match. 

Oct 14, 2017 10:04 pm (IST)

There is no coming back for Mumbai in this match now. It just needs to be seen, where they finish in this match. 

Oct 14, 2017 10:04 pm (IST)

Deepak gets a super-raid now. He has been outstanding tonight. The score reads 40-20 now.

Oct 14, 2017 10:03 pm (IST)

Nitin gets one more point for Mumbai. But Deepak gets another successful raid. That makes it 36-20. 

Oct 14, 2017 10:02 pm (IST)

After a brief time-out, Mumbai trying to show a bit of urgency in their game. Just eight minutes left in the game. Nitin gets a raid point, followed by two from Deepak. It's 35-19. 

Oct 14, 2017 9:57 pm (IST)

Unsuccessful raid for Jadhav. Rajesh Mondal too gets a raid point after that. It's 33-17 now for Pune. 

Oct 14, 2017 9:56 pm (IST)

Darshan Kadian runs from one end of the mat to the other, but gets pinned down. It;s 30-17.  

Oct 14, 2017 9:54 pm (IST)

Anup finally gets a raid point. But Pune have been a class apart, in all the departments. This time Suresh Kumar gets a raid point for Pune, to make it 29-17. 

Oct 14, 2017 9:53 pm (IST)

Empty raids by Anup is not helping his team's cause. They need a lot more from him. With this Srikanth scores one point in Mumbai's next raid. It's 28-16.  

Oct 14, 2017 9:49 pm (IST)

Mumbai get two points in quick succession. One through Jadhav's raid, and one by a tackle. They are still 13 points behind Pune. 

Oct 14, 2017 9:48 pm (IST)

It's been a series of unsuccessful raids from both the teams. But it's hurting Mumbai at the moment. They have conceded a healthy 28-13 lead. 

Oct 14, 2017 9:47 pm (IST)

Pune further extend their lead by a point as Anup Kumar is caught by Pune. It's 27-12. 

Oct 14, 2017 9:47 pm (IST)

Pune are going at the speed of knots here. Deepak Hooda gets three raid points in quick succession. That also helps his team to get an all-out. That makes it 26-11. 

Oct 14, 2017 9:38 pm (IST)

Jadhav gets caught again, at the stroke of half-time. Pune, though look in total control now. The go into the half-time with a 19-11 lead. 

Oct 14, 2017 9:36 pm (IST)

Deepak Hooda, again gets into the game with his magical two-point raid. This is where they are so dangerous. They get a tackle point too, to make it 18-10. 

Oct 14, 2017 9:35 pm (IST)

Rajesh Mondal increases the lead by another point, while Jadhav pulls it back. Now the scores stand at 15-10. 

Oct 14, 2017 9:34 pm (IST)

Mumbai raiders are committing mistakes suddenly. After Deepak Hooda raid, the Korean gets caught, and his team suffers an all-out. Pune extend their lead to 14-9. 

Oct 14, 2017 9:33 pm (IST)

Hooda gets another raid point. He with Rajesh Mondal are very crucial here. Pune defence too steeping-up their game. They get hold of Kadian. It's 10-8 in favour of Pune. 

Oct 14, 2017 9:31 pm (IST)

Now Deepak Hooda gets a chance for a raid, after long. He doesn't miss the opporunity, and gets one point. It's 8-8. 

Oct 14, 2017 9:30 pm (IST)

This has been a slowish first-half till now. Anup comes in with one more raid point. It's 8-7 for Mumbai. 

Oct 14, 2017 9:30 pm (IST)

Rajesh Mondal negates that lead in the next raid. Gets a brilliant 2-point raid. Makes it 7-7.  

Oct 14, 2017 9:29 pm (IST)

Manu and Srikanth get unsuccessful raids on the trot. Mumbai are maintaining a slender lead right now. It's 7-5.

Oct 14, 2017 9:28 pm (IST)

Pune's defence creates a chance. They get hold of Anup. If they can control Anup, half the battle will be won there. It's 6-4 in favour of Mumbai. 

Oct 14, 2017 9:27 pm (IST)

Srikanth stretches out to get a touch on the shoulder of the defender. That fetches him and mumbai, one more point. It's 6-3.  

Oct 14, 2017 9:24 pm (IST)

Jadhav gets a point now. Makes up for his previous miss. And then Monu gets a point for Pune. That makes it 5-3. 

Oct 14, 2017 9:24 pm (IST)

The very dependable Rajesh Mondal, scores a point in his raid attempt. He needs to come out good here. Mumbai are up by 4-2. 

Oct 14, 2017 9:22 pm (IST)

The experienced Anup gets a brilliant point. He completely foxes the Pune defence. That makes it 4-1. Early and crucial lead for Mumbai, this.

Oct 14, 2017 9:21 pm (IST)

Srikanth Jadhav gets an unsuccessful raid. That's a first of the match. Mumba get another point. It's 3-1. 

Load More
  • 13 Oct, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE
    PAK vs SL
    292/6
    50.0 overs
    		 209/8
    50.0 overs
    Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 83 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 10 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India
    IND vs AUS
    118/10
    20.0 overs
    		 122/2
    15.3 overs
    Australia beat India by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 08 Oct, 2017 | ICC World Cricket League Championship
    SCO vs PNG
    203/10
    49.2 overs
    		 204/5
    48.0 overs
    Papua New Guinea beat Scotland by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 07 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India
    AUS vs IND
    118/8
    18.4 overs
    		 49/1
    5.3 overs
    India beat Australia by 9 wickets (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 06 - 10 Oct, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE
    SL vs PAK
    482/10
    159.2 overs
    		 262/10
    90.3 overs
    Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 68 runs
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES