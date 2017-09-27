GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pro Kabaddi League, Live Score, Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

News18.com | September 27, 2017, 8:45 PM IST
Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Telugu Titans and Jaipur Pink Panthers through our live blog.

Sep 27, 2017 8:45 pm (IST)

Tushar Patil finally wins a touch point for Jaipur. While after Titans' Elangeshwaran has to return home empty handed, Selvamani wins two point during his raid.  Nilesh Salunkhe is the taken down and Pawan Kumar wins two point during his raid. Titans lead 29-21.

Sep 27, 2017 8:42 pm (IST)

Rahul Chaudhuri wins a touch point in the first raid of the second half. Pawan Kumar then wins a touch point in Jaipur's first raid of the second half. Telugu continues to rake in points as their defenders bring down Selvamani. Nilesh Salun khe then wins a touch point and after Pawan Kumar's empty raid, Rahul Chaudhuri wins a touch point as well as a bonus point to lead 29-15.

Sep 27, 2017 8:28 pm (IST)

Half-time: Telugu Titans have opened up a massive 12 points lead in the first half. Rahul Chaudhuri once agains shines for the Telugu Titans has he was won 10 points already with one half still to go.

Sep 27, 2017 8:27 pm (IST)

Nilesh Salunkhe then wins a raid point as well as a touch point for the Titans. Selvamani then is caught by the defenders. Pawan Kumar wins  a touch point for Jaipur but Elangeshwaran does the same to increase Telugu's lead. Pawan Kumar takes out two Telugu defenders in one raid. But Titans still lead 21-10.

Sep 27, 2017 8:19 pm (IST)

Jasvir Singh fails to end the Jaipur rut as he is caught to concede a point. Rahul Chaudhuri affects the all-out to win three points for his team. Selvamani is substituted in place of Jasvir and he starts off with an empty raid. Chaudhuri then wins back to back raid points to extends Telugu's lead to 17-7.

Sep 27, 2017 8:14 pm (IST)

Nilesh Salunkhe wins a touch point for Telugu while Pawan Kumar has to return empty handed. Rahul Chaudhuri then wins a touch point. Telugu defenders then take out  Tushar Patil to extend their lead. Pawan Kumar is also taken out while Chaudhuri and Salunkhe win a touch point each. Telugu Titans lead 11-5 in the first half.

Sep 27, 2017 8:07 pm (IST)

Rahul Chaudhuri starts the proceedings with a touch point while Jaipur's Pawan Kumar takes out two Telugu defenders in his first raid itself to win two points. Cahudhuri then wins his second touch point in as many raids and the Telugu defenders take down Jasvir Singh. But after Chaudhuri's empty raid, Pawan wins a touch point to level the match at 3-3 after three mins in first half.

Sep 27, 2017 8:02 pm (IST)

TOSS: Telugu Titans have won the toss and they have opted for the right hand side of the court.

Sep 27, 2017 7:56 pm (IST)

The players are now coming out onto the court and the captains will soon make their way into the middle for the toss.

Sep 27, 2017 7:49 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the penultimate day of Delhi leg of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017. The first match of the night will be played between Telugu Titans and Jaipur Pink Panthers.

