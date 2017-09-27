Pro Kabaddi League, Live Score, Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Rahul Chaudhuri wins a touch point in the first raid of the second half. Pawan Kumar then wins a touch point in Jaipur's first raid of the second half. Telugu continues to rake in points as their defenders bring down Selvamani. Nilesh Salun khe then wins a touch point and after Pawan Kumar's empty raid, Rahul Chaudhuri wins a touch point as well as a bonus point to lead 29-15.
Nilesh Salunkhe then wins a raid point as well as a touch point for the Titans. Selvamani then is caught by the defenders. Pawan Kumar wins a touch point for Jaipur but Elangeshwaran does the same to increase Telugu's lead. Pawan Kumar takes out two Telugu defenders in one raid. But Titans still lead 21-10.
Jasvir Singh fails to end the Jaipur rut as he is caught to concede a point. Rahul Chaudhuri affects the all-out to win three points for his team. Selvamani is substituted in place of Jasvir and he starts off with an empty raid. Chaudhuri then wins back to back raid points to extends Telugu's lead to 17-7.
Nilesh Salunkhe wins a touch point for Telugu while Pawan Kumar has to return empty handed. Rahul Chaudhuri then wins a touch point. Telugu defenders then take out Tushar Patil to extend their lead. Pawan Kumar is also taken out while Chaudhuri and Salunkhe win a touch point each. Telugu Titans lead 11-5 in the first half.
Rahul Chaudhuri starts the proceedings with a touch point while Jaipur's Pawan Kumar takes out two Telugu defenders in his first raid itself to win two points. Cahudhuri then wins his second touch point in as many raids and the Telugu defenders take down Jasvir Singh. But after Chaudhuri's empty raid, Pawan wins a touch point to level the match at 3-3 after three mins in first half.
24 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England ENG vs WI 369/950.0 overs 245/1039.1 oversEngland beat West Indies by 124 runs
24 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India AUS vs IND 293/650.0 overs 294/547.5 oversIndia beat Australia by 5 wickets
21 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England ENG vs WI 21/02.2 overs /oversMatch Abandoned
21 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India IND vs AUS 252/1050.0 overs 202/1043.1 oversIndia beat Australia by 50 runs
19 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England WI vs ENG 204/942.0 overs 210/330.5 oversEngland beat West Indies by 7 wickets