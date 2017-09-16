Pro Kabaddi League, Live Score, UP Yodha VS Patna Pirates: Match Tied 20-20 at Half-time
News18.com | September 16, 2017, 9:59 PM IST
Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017. Match between UP Yodha and Patna Pirates through our live blog.
Sep 16, 2017 9:59 pm (IST)
No lead is big enough for UP Yodhas till the time Manu Goyat and Pardeep Narwal are there in Patna Pirates. Slowly inching ahead in the game now Patna with 30-28.
Sep 16, 2017 9:54 pm (IST)
UP get an all out, and with that three important points. That brings them at par with Patna to 26-26.
Sep 16, 2017 9:43 pm (IST)
Half-time: Umpires take long to review a Pardeep Narwal raid. Clearly Pardeep had touched three defenders, but been awarded one point. Not happy with the decision Patna camp. At the end first half Patna and UP are even steven at 20-20.
Sep 16, 2017 9:37 pm (IST)
Patna suddenly cruising ahead. Now take a healthy lead of four points. UP defenders have no answers for Pardeep Narwal. UP trailing 20-16.
Sep 16, 2017 9:34 pm (IST)
A neck-to-neck, gripping contest going on at the moment. There is nothing much to separate between the two sides till now. Pardeep Narwal shning for Patna, while Rishank is fighting hard for UP. Patna now in lead 14-12.
Sep 16, 2017 9:29 pm (IST)
It's a super raid from UP's Rishank Devadiga. Takes on three defenders to secure three crucial points. UP lead 8-5.
Sep 16, 2017 9:26 pm (IST)
Surprise substitution for Patna. Skipper Pardeep narwal goes out and makes way for Vikas Jaglan. Patna catching up to UP. Scores level at 4-4.
Sep 16, 2017 9:24 pm (IST)
A brief timeout taken by the umpires. And the play resumes with a successful raid by Nitin Tomar. UP leads 3-1.
Sep 16, 2017 9:21 pm (IST)
Nitin Tomar starts the proceedings for the UP outfit. The costliest player of the league returns with an empty first raid, while Patna Pirates draws first blood.
Sep 16, 2017 9:17 pm (IST)
Welcome to match no 81 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 between UP Yodha and Patna Pirates. The players are ready for the toss. A great chance for home team Patna to move top of the table in Zone B.