Pro Kabaddi League Live Scores: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas

Follow all the live action from Pro Kabaddi League 2017 as Bengal Warriors take on Tamil Thalaivas.
-
10 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India IND vs AUS 118/1020.0 overs 122/215.3 oversAustralia beat India by 8 wickets
-
08 Oct, 2017 | ICC World Cricket League Championship SCO vs PNG 203/1049.2 overs 204/548.0 oversPapua New Guinea beat Scotland by 5 wickets
-
07 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India AUS vs IND 118/818.4 overs 49/15.3 oversIndia beat Australia by 9 wickets (D/L method)
-
06 - 10 Oct, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE SL vs PAK 482/10159.2 overs 262/1090.3 oversSri Lanka beat Pakistan by 68 runs
-
06 - 08 Oct, 2017 | Bangladesh in South Africa SA vs BAN 573/4120.0 overs 147/1042.5 oversSouth Africa beat Bangladesh by an innings and 254 runs