Pro Kabaddi League Live Scores: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas

News18.com | October 13, 2017, 9:29 PM IST
Follow all the live action from Pro Kabaddi League 2017 as Bengal Warriors take on Tamil Thalaivas.
Oct 13, 2017 9:29 pm (IST)

The topsy turvy game continues to turn here, Bengal Warriors lead 8-6 at the moment..

Oct 13, 2017 9:27 pm (IST)

Deepak goes in on a do or die raid, and is tackled down..Tamil Thalaivas lead 6-5..

Oct 13, 2017 9:24 pm (IST)

Bengal Warriors currrently lead 5-4 here, with 8 minutes gone in the first half..

Oct 13, 2017 9:22 pm (IST)

5 minutes gone in the match, and the teams are level at 3-3 right now..

Oct 13, 2017 9:21 pm (IST)

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live blog as the Tamil Thalaivas take on the Bengal Warriors..

