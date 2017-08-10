Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas - As It Happened

Bengaluru Bulls will be locking horns against Tamil Thalaivas in the second match of the day.
After a comprehensive win over Bengal Warriors, captain Rohit Kumar will be a happy man after his team clicked as a whole unit. With Ajay Kumar, Ravinder Pahal, Ashish Kumar and Sachin, Bulls look more balanced on papers. Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, are a young unit and possess a chance to surprise any team on their day.
Bulls will hope to end their home leg in Nagpur with a win before the league shifts to Ahmedabad.
