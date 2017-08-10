GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas - As It Happened

News18.com | August 10, 2017, 10:30 PM IST
Bengaluru Bulls will be locking horns against Tamil Thalaivas in the second match of the day.

After a comprehensive win over Bengal Warriors, captain Rohit Kumar will be a happy man after his team clicked as a whole unit. With Ajay Kumar, Ravinder Pahal, Ashish Kumar and Sachin, Bulls look more balanced on papers. Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, are a young unit and possess a chance to surprise any team on their day.

Bulls will hope to end their home leg in Nagpur with a win before the league shifts to Ahmedabad.
Aug 10, 2017 10:24 pm (IST)

That's it, its all over here, its finished 29-24 in favour of the Thalaivas. They are absolutely delighted with this one and rightly so, Bulls are one of the strongest teams in the tournament and Thalaivas have registered a convincing win.

Aug 10, 2017 10:15 pm (IST)

3 minutes left, and the gap between the two teams down to just three points. 25-22 in favour of the Tamil Thalaivas here.

Aug 10, 2017 10:11 pm (IST)

Rohit Kumar with an unsuccessful raid there, its currently 24-20 in favour of the Tamil Thalaivas for now.

Aug 10, 2017 10:08 pm (IST)

Bulls have taken a timeout here, with the match so closely poised. 23-20 in favour of Tamil Thalaivas with six minutes left to play!

Aug 10, 2017 10:01 pm (IST)

Bulls are slowly fighting back into this one, and Rohit Kumar leading the way. Thalaivas are in danger of all out. 20-16 in favour of Thaliavas.

Aug 10, 2017 10:00 pm (IST)

It's an all out in favour of the Bulls now, superb comeback from them. Now, it's 19-21 in favour of the Thalaivas.

Aug 10, 2017 9:58 pm (IST)

Bulls with some superb defence, Ajay Thakur and Ramajit are now on the bench for Tamil Thalaivas with six points the difference between the two teams. It's 19-13 in favour of the Tamil Thalaivas.

Aug 10, 2017 9:52 pm (IST)

Thalaivas now clearly looking to waste time, Bulls will have to up the ante here, Currently 18-9 in favour of Tamil Thalaivas.

Aug 10, 2017 9:45 pm (IST)

Thalaiavas effecting an all out on the bulls, and they have rushed to a 16-9 lead here! This is turning out to be a one sided contest now

Aug 10, 2017 9:40 pm (IST)

We have come to the end of the first half here, Thalaivas leading 12-8 here, with Lee taking Ravinder Bahl with a toe touch. Thalaivas are on the way to their first win if they can keep the Bulls in check in the second half!

Aug 10, 2017 9:33 pm (IST)

Both teams are still neck to neck here, Rohit Kumar saving the bulls in the do or die raid, it's 7-6 in favour of the Bulls.

Aug 10, 2017 9:29 pm (IST)

10 minutes gone in the first half here, and we are level at 4-4. Remember, last time these two teams met, Bulls led 28-4 after first half!

Aug 10, 2017 9:25 pm (IST)

Again a rather slow start to the match, seven minutes gone with the score level at 3-3 for now.

Aug 10, 2017 9:17 pm (IST)

Thalaivas start perfectly, with a successful raid here. They take the first point and lead 1-0.

Aug 10, 2017 9:16 pm (IST)

This is the last match of the home leg for the Bengaluru Bulls, Bulls will be looking to sign off with a bang against Thalaivas, who are yet to register a win in this tournament.

