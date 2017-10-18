Pro Kabaddi League Live Scores: Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Follow all the live action from Pro Kabaddi League 2017 as the Puneri Paltan take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers.
Oct 18, 2017 10:15 pm (IST)
Jaipur's final match of the league ends in disappointment, Pune end their home leg with a victory. Pune win 38-15!
Oct 18, 2017 10:12 pm (IST)
Deepak Hooda gets his 150th raid point of the season, Pune currently leading 36-15..
Oct 18, 2017 10:12 pm (IST)
Nitin Rawal trying to catch the Pune defence napping bu the fails, Pune lead 35-15..
Oct 18, 2017 10:10 pm (IST)
Suresh Kumar tries to breakthrough the Jaipur defence bue he can't, Pune leading 35-14..
Oct 18, 2017 10:06 pm (IST)
Puneri Paltan have taken a timeout here, with 6 minutes left..Pune leading 34-13..
Oct 18, 2017 10:04 pm (IST)
All Out! Deepak Hooda gets his leg byond the midway line, and Jaspreet isn't happy with his team. Pune get 4 pointes, They lead 32-13..
Oct 18, 2017 10:02 pm (IST)
Deepak Hooda with a brilliant raid, and Pune are surely winning this one, they lead 27-11 with 6 minutes left..
Oct 18, 2017 9:59 pm (IST)
Rajesh Mondal appealing for a bonus here, and Jaipur call for a review. Replays show his leg had crossed the bonus line, Pune leading 23-11
Oct 18, 2017 9:54 pm (IST)
This game is slowly slipping away from the Panthers, but they are continuing to fight back. They get Deepak Hooda, Pune leading 22-11..
Oct 18, 2017 9:50 pm (IST)
4 minutes gone in the second half, and the Puneri Paltan are currently leading 18-8, 15 minutes left in the game
Oct 18, 2017 9:38 pm (IST)
That;s it, we have reached the end of the first half here, and the Puneri Paltan are currently leading 12-7..
Oct 18, 2017 9:35 pm (IST)
We have less than 3 minutes remaining in the first half, and Puneri Paltan lead 9-6..
Oct 18, 2017 9:31 pm (IST)
7 minutes remaining in the 1st half here, and Pune are currently leading 7-5..
Oct 18, 2017 9:29 pm (IST)
Nitin Rawal gets a brilliant touch point, and currently both the teams are level at 5-5..
Oct 18, 2017 9:25 pm (IST)
Eight minutes gone in the first half, and not many points to show for so far, Pune leading 4-3 at the moment.
Oct 18, 2017 9:22 pm (IST)
Both teams defence on top till now, Pune are leading 3-2 at the moment though!
Oct 18, 2017 9:19 pm (IST)
Manjeet Chillar with a failed raid, and Rajesh Mondal shows his agility, getting a brilliant raid point. Pune lead 2-0.
Oct 18, 2017 9:18 pm (IST)
Jasprit and Rajesh Mondal start with a couple of empty raids, and we are level at 0-0.
Oct 18, 2017 9:08 pm (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live blog for the second match of the day, and its the home team Puneri Paltan taking on the Jaipur Pink Panthers.