Pro Kabaddi League Live Scores: Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

News18.com | October 18, 2017, 10:15 PM IST
Follow all the live action from Pro Kabaddi League 2017 as the Puneri Paltan take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers.
Oct 18, 2017 10:15 pm (IST)

Jaipur's final match of the league ends in disappointment, Pune end their home leg with a victory. Pune win 38-15!

Oct 18, 2017 10:12 pm (IST)

Deepak Hooda gets his 150th raid point of the season, Pune currently leading 36-15..

Oct 18, 2017 10:12 pm (IST)

Nitin Rawal trying to catch the Pune defence napping bu the fails, Pune lead 35-15..

Oct 18, 2017 10:10 pm (IST)

Suresh Kumar tries to breakthrough the Jaipur defence bue he can't, Pune leading 35-14..

Oct 18, 2017 10:06 pm (IST)

Puneri Paltan have taken a timeout here, with 6 minutes left..Pune leading 34-13..

Oct 18, 2017 10:04 pm (IST)

All Out! Deepak Hooda gets his leg byond the midway line, and Jaspreet isn't happy with his team. Pune get 4 pointes, They lead 32-13..

Oct 18, 2017 10:02 pm (IST)

Deepak Hooda with a brilliant raid, and Pune are surely winning this one, they lead 27-11 with 6 minutes left..

Oct 18, 2017 9:59 pm (IST)

Rajesh Mondal appealing for a bonus here, and Jaipur call for a review. Replays show his leg had crossed the bonus line, Pune leading 23-11

Oct 18, 2017 9:54 pm (IST)

This game is slowly slipping away from the Panthers, but they are continuing to fight back. They get Deepak Hooda, Pune leading 22-11..

Oct 18, 2017 9:50 pm (IST)

4 minutes gone in the second half, and the Puneri Paltan are currently leading 18-8, 15 minutes left in the game

Oct 18, 2017 9:38 pm (IST)

That;s it, we have reached the end of the first half here, and the Puneri Paltan are currently leading 12-7..

Oct 18, 2017 9:35 pm (IST)

We have less than 3 minutes remaining in the first half, and Puneri Paltan lead 9-6..

Oct 18, 2017 9:31 pm (IST)

7 minutes remaining in the 1st half here, and Pune are currently leading 7-5..

Oct 18, 2017 9:29 pm (IST)

Nitin Rawal gets a brilliant touch point, and currently both the teams are level at 5-5..

Oct 18, 2017 9:25 pm (IST)

Eight minutes gone in the first half, and not many points to show for so far, Pune leading 4-3 at the moment.

Oct 18, 2017 9:22 pm (IST)

Both teams defence on top till now, Pune are leading 3-2 at the moment though!

Oct 18, 2017 9:19 pm (IST)

Manjeet Chillar with a failed raid, and Rajesh Mondal shows his agility, getting a brilliant raid point. Pune lead 2-0.

Oct 18, 2017 9:18 pm (IST)

Jasprit and Rajesh Mondal start with a couple of empty raids, and we are level at 0-0.

Oct 18, 2017 9:08 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog for the second match of the day, and its the home team Puneri Paltan taking on the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

