Pro Kabaddi League, Live Updates, Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors

Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors through our live blog.
Star raider Rahul Chaudhuri is caught and Titans concede a point. Following Ravindra's empty raid, Mohsen wins a touch point for the Titans and they take the lead once again. But Ravindra Ramesh continues his good start in the match and wins another touch point. The match level at 4-4 after six mins.
Bengal's Deepak Narwal becomes the first raider to be caught in this match as he is brought down easily by the Titans' defenders. Nilesh Salunkhe then extends their lead by winning a touch point. Jan Kung Lee wins his first point of the day during Bengal's next raid. Titans lead 3-2 with three mins gone in the first half.
