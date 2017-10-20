GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pro Kabaddi League, Live Updates, Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors

News18.com | October 20, 2017, 8:15 PM IST
Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors through our live blog.
Oct 20, 2017 8:15 pm (IST)

Mohsen is brought down and Bengal head into the lead for the first time in this half. Deepak Narwal extends their lead as he wins another touch point. Elangeshwaran then wins a touch point for Bengal who now lead 7-6.

Oct 20, 2017 8:11 pm (IST)

Star raider Rahul Chaudhuri is caught and Titans concede a point. Following Ravindra's empty raid, Mohsen wins a touch point for the Titans and they take the lead once again. But Ravindra Ramesh continues his good start in the match and wins  another touch point. The match level at 4-4 after six mins.

Oct 20, 2017 8:08 pm (IST)

Bengal's Deepak Narwal becomes the first raider to be caught in this match as he is brought down easily by the Titans' defenders. Nilesh Salunkhe then extends their lead by winning a touch point. Jan Kung Lee wins his first point of the day during Bengal's next raid. Titans lead 3-2 with three mins gone in the first half.

Oct 20, 2017 8:06 pm (IST)

Surprisingly, Deepak Narwal, Rahul Chaudhuri, Jan Kung Lee and Nilesh Salunkhe all start with empty raids. Ravindra Ramesh then opens the account and win a touch point in Bengal's do or die raid. Elangeshwaran then levels the match for Titans by winning a touch point.

Oct 20, 2017 8:01 pm (IST)

TOSS: Telugu Titans have won the toss and they have opted for the right hand side of the court. 

Oct 20, 2017 7:55 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors. This is the 131st match of the season and it is being played in Pune.

