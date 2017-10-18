Pro Kabaddi League: Patna Pirates, Bengaluru Bulls Play Out Thrilling Draw
Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates played out a hard-fought 29-29 draw in the Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 5.
Bengaluru Bulls raider in action against UP Yoddha.(PKL Images)
Pune: Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates played out a hard-fought 29-29 draw in the Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 5.
Monu Goyat scored 11 points for Patna Pirates whereas Rohit Kumar scored nine points for Bengaluru Bulls. It was an evenly contested affair with neither team
refusing to give an inch. Patna would be disappointed as Pardeep Narwal's quiet second half performance was one of the reason why they couldn't emerge victorious.
Bengaluru Bulls ended their Pro Kabaddi season 5 with 57 points from 22 matches and finished fourth in Zone B.
Patna Pirates, who have already qualified for the super play-offs, have 71 points after 22 league matches and finished second in Zone B.
Monu Goyat scored 11 points for Patna Pirates whereas Rohit Kumar scored nine points for Bengaluru Bulls. It was an evenly contested affair with neither team
refusing to give an inch. Patna would be disappointed as Pardeep Narwal's quiet second half performance was one of the reason why they couldn't emerge victorious.
Bengaluru Bulls ended their Pro Kabaddi season 5 with 57 points from 22 matches and finished fourth in Zone B.
Patna Pirates, who have already qualified for the super play-offs, have 71 points after 22 league matches and finished second in Zone B.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Secret Superstar: How Zaira Wasim Proves Age and Experience Don't Dictate Talent
- Diwali 2017: Sara, Sonam, Alia Look Chic In Traditional Attires At Ekta Kapoor's Bash
- Sangeet Som's Ignorance of History Monumental, Says Javed Akhtar
- Diwali 2017: Gift Yourself A Healthier & Longer Life This Festive Season
- 'We Hear Every One Of You': Kolkata Police Joins #MeToo Movement