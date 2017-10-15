Pro Kabaddi League: Puneri Paltan Score a Narrow Win Over Dabang Delhi

A depleted Puneri Paltan put up a spirited show against Dabang Delhi to win 34-31, at the Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex, here in Pune. Pune, who were without Girish Maruti and Ziaur Rahman, were outplayed by Delhi for majot portion of the match, but captain Deepak Hooda and Rajesh Mondal snatched victory for the hands of defeat. Pune, after 19 games have a chance of topping Zone A with three more games to go.Pune took the opportunity to give some playing time to their young players Monu and Akshay Jadhav as the duo were sent in to do the bulk of the raiding early on. However, it was their more seasoned campaigner Mondal who ultimately brought them the first points in a do-or-die raid. Dabang Delhi K.C. were in no mood to let Pune off easy and reached an early 6-5 lead on the back of the in-form Rohit Baliyan’s quick fire raids. But Pune proved once again that they are not ones to buckle under pressure and came back with a super tackle on Iranian Abolfazl Maghsodlou.Their resistance didn’t last very long though and they were handed their first All-Out in the 16th minute. Delhi kept their advantage from there to maintain a 14-10 lead at half time.Pune’s attack seemed to slow down in the second half as they played mainly on defence giving Delhi the opportunity to increase their lead to 18-12. But they slowly started gaining momentum through Suresh Kumar and captain Hooda’s raids.