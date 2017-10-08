Pro Kabaddi League: Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Highlights - As It Happened

Follow all the live action from Pro Kabaddi League 2017 as Puneri Paltan take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers.
Oct 8, 2017 10:23 pm (IST)
That's it, its all over, Jaipur Pink Panthers fought back hard in the second half, but Puneri Paltans strong first half performance is enough to see them through, they win this one 38-30.
Oct 8, 2017 10:18 pm (IST)
Rahul Choudhary gets a touch point for Jaipur, but it won't mean much now..We are in the final moments, and Pune lead 36-24
Oct 8, 2017 10:15 pm (IST)
Rajesh Mondal has been an absolute star so far for Pune, and he continues to rack up the points as he rolls past a rather weak tackle attempt to add to Pune;s tally..
Oct 8, 2017 10:10 pm (IST)
Super Tackle for Jaipur! They get Deepak Hooda, who managed to reach the half way line but only after the stipulated time..Pune still lead 34-18 though..
Oct 8, 2017 10:06 pm (IST)
Panthers down to three men now as Jasvir is taken down, 7 minutes left..and Pune are leading 34-14..This is turning into a one sided clash..
Oct 8, 2017 10:02 pm (IST)
Girish Ernak completes his high 5 as he gets Tushar Patil..Pune completely dominant on the night, they are up 32-13..
Oct 8, 2017 9:58 pm (IST)
Just not Jaipur's day today, as Jasvir is now caught in the right corner. Pune lead 29-13..
Oct 8, 2017 9:55 pm (IST)
Mondal now adds to his tally with a bonus point..Pune lead 27-10..
Oct 8, 2017 9:51 pm (IST)
Second half starts and Pune begin where they ended the first half, Deepak Hooda scores a terrific rolling point and escapes a Manjeet Chillar tackle. Pune lead 21-9.
Oct 8, 2017 9:51 pm (IST)
Oct 8, 2017 9:43 pm (IST)
We have reached half-time here, Pune leading by 10 points now, Jaipur have let themselves a mountain to climb here..Pune leading 19-9 at half-time..
Oct 8, 2017 9:40 pm (IST)
Mondal scores with a running kick on the thigh of Pawan Kumar..Extending Pune's lead by 11 points, they're up 18-7..
Oct 8, 2017 9:35 pm (IST)
Tushar Patil gets on the scoresheet as he escapes the clutches of Monu on the left cover, almost dragging him to the centre line..Pune still leading 15-7 though..
Oct 8, 2017 9:32 pm (IST)
Manjeet with a great tackle on Deepak Hooda, as he catches the trailing raider to score a point..Pune still leading 13-4..
Oct 8, 2017 9:31 pm (IST)
Nitin Rawal gets a touch point as he gets a running hand touch on Girish Ernak in the left corner..
Oct 8, 2017 9:30 pm (IST)
Sandeep Narwal with a great run across the defense, putting Rajesh Mondal out of bounds..Pune lead 13-3 here..
Oct 8, 2017 9:28 pm (IST)
Manjeet Chillar gets the first point of the day for Jaipur, been a rather disappointing performance from the home side so far..Pune lead 11-1
Oct 8, 2017 9:26 pm (IST)
Pune are off to a great start here, as they inflict an all out on the Pink Panthers, they are leading 11-0!
Oct 8, 2017 9:25 pm (IST)
Hello everyone, and welcome to our live blog for the second match of the day between Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers.