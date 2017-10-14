Pro Kabaddi League: Puneri Paltan Wreck Havoc on U Mumba

In a lop-sided match at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex on Saturday, Puneri Paltans got the better of U Mumba 43-24. Pune outdid U Mumba in every department of the game, be it offence, or defence, as captain Deepak Hooda finished with 15 raid points and defender Girish Maruti Ernak scored 8 tackle points in the win.U Mumba took an early 5-2 lead, courtesy the two raiders who have performed consistently for them all through the season, Anup Kumar and Shrikant Jadhav. Pune, though, soon drew level at 7-7 on the back of some strong raiding by Rajesh Mondal. His efforts were backed up by the defenders as Pune inflicted the first All-Out of the night on U Mumba in the 17th minute and went 14-9 ahead.After a slow start, Hooda also found his feet and extended Pune’s lead to 19-11 at the half time whistle. U Mumba were subjected to another All-Out in just the second minute of the second half, then trailing 11-25. Ernak soon reached his High 5 and Hooda his Super 10 as U Mumba kept crumbling through the second half.There were a few defining moments of the game for Pune, and none for Mumbai. They lost total control over the game in the dying minutes of the first half, and never really recovered from their. In the second-half, it was just Rajesh Mondal, and Deepak, who ran riot, and kept on increasing their lead, from a point where their opponents could never comeback in the match.