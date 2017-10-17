Pro Kabaddi League, Puneri Paltans vs Haryana Steelers Highlights - As It Happened
News18.com | October 17, 2017, 10:35 PM IST
Follow all the live action from Pro Kabaddi League 2017 as the Puneri Paltans take on the Haryana Steelers.
Oct 17, 2017 10:16 pm (IST)
That's it, its all over here, and Haryana Steelers win this one 31-27, thanks to superb performance from Prashanth Kumar Rai
Oct 17, 2017 10:12 pm (IST)
Deepak goes and some superb defence from Haryana, they lead 28-26 here with a minute and 20 seconds to go,
Oct 17, 2017 10:09 pm (IST)
We are now just 2 minutes away from the final whistle, and the Steelers currently lead 27-25!
Oct 17, 2017 10:04 pm (IST)
Haryana Steelers inflict an all out finally, and at a crucial time, as we enter the final phase, they lead 25-24
Oct 17, 2017 10:02 pm (IST)
Pune were in danger of being all out here, but Rajesh Narwal pulls out a super raid! Pune lead 23-20!
Oct 17, 2017 9:59 pm (IST)
Incredible, another super tackle from Pune, this time they get David, Pune lead 20-18!
Oct 17, 2017 9:57 pm (IST)
Pune get in a super tackle, Parmod Narwal is caught by the two Pune defenders, Pune lead 18-17!
Oct 17, 2017 9:54 pm (IST)
David with an empty raid, and close to 11 minutes left here, Haryana lead 17-16!
Oct 17, 2017 9:51 pm (IST)
Prashant replies with a super raid of his own here! Incredible, Haryana Steelers level this one at 15-15!
Oct 17, 2017 9:51 pm (IST)
Deepak makes most of a slip up by Haryana, he registers a super raid after Surinder Nada slips, and Pune lead 15-12!
Oct 17, 2017 9:48 pm (IST)
3 minutes gone in the second half, and both teams are still neck-to-neck..Pune leading 13-12!
Oct 17, 2017 9:38 pm (IST)
Superb first half this,and nothing separates these two teams. We are currently level at 11-11! This game is turning out to be a complete opposite of the first one!
Oct 17, 2017 9:32 pm (IST)
This has been a close tie so far, close to 5 minutes remaining in the first half and we are level at 9-9
Oct 17, 2017 9:28 pm (IST)
Mayur Shivtarkar with a successful raid here, gets a shirt pull, and Haryana lead by 1 point..Steelers leading 8-7
Oct 17, 2017 9:26 pm (IST)
Haryana Steelers fighting their way back into this one, with some great defence and raiding. We are currently level at 7-7!
Oct 17, 2017 9:20 pm (IST)
Rajesh Mondal and Deepak Hooda with back to back successful raids, as Pune lead 5-2 now!
Oct 17, 2017 9:18 pm (IST)
Prashanth Kumar Rai seems to have crossed the mid line after a Pune defender holds his ankle, referee awards a point to Pune though, and Haryana go for an early review, and they are successful. Pune lead 2-1.
Oct 17, 2017 9:16 pm (IST)
We start with a couple of empty raids from both sides, before Deepak Hooda gets two points in a raid! Pune lead 2-0
Oct 17, 2017 9:11 pm (IST)
Hello everyone, and welcome to our live blog for the second match of the day, its the home team Puneri Paltans taking on the Haryana Steelers!