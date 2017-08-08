Pro Kabaddi: Telugu Titans Rally Back to Draw Against Bengaluru Bulls

Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans through our live blog.



Preview:



The 19th match of the fifth season of the Pro Kabaddi League will be between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans.



Both teams are coming into this match on the back of defeats in their respective matches. Both Bengalur and Teugu lost to Patna Pirates in their respective last matches.



The last time these two team met, Bulls defeated the Titans in the Hyderabad leg and will be hopeful of a similar performance in this match. While as for the Titans, they will want to avenge that crushing defeat.

Aug 8, 2017 10:23 pm (IST) Rahul Chaudhuri once again starred for Titans as he ended the match with 8 points. The second best from his team was Nilesh Salunkhe with 4 points.

Aug 8, 2017 10:17 pm (IST) Full Time: In the dying second of the match, Bengaluru's Ashish Kumar made it 21-20 courtesy of a raid point. However Rahul once again won a raid point to tie the match. The Titan raider had the opportunity to win is for his team but he miscalculated and the match ended in a tie

Aug 8, 2017 10:17 pm (IST) Then an unsuccessful raid by Rohit Kumar made it 20-18. Rahul Chaudhuri then won two points during his raid to make it 20-20.

Aug 8, 2017 10:16 pm (IST) Bengaluru Bulls have thrown the match away as they have conceded 5 points in a jiffy. First it was two points after Rakshith made a successful two touch raid.

Aug 8, 2017 10:10 pm (IST) With 2 minutes to go, Bengaluru lead by 5 points and it seems like a massive gap with so less time left to go. Titans need a miracle and the need it soon.

Aug 8, 2017 10:06 pm (IST) Rahul Chaudhuri once again has shown why he is best in the business. In PKL 2017, he has already notched up 50 raid points and this the most for any team.

Aug 8, 2017 10:04 pm (IST) No chance this time for Rahul Chaudhuri as he is ousted by the defenders. But the Titans have hit back by removing Rohit Kumar from the court. Bengaluru currently lead 18-15 and with 5 minutes to go it is anybody's game.

Aug 8, 2017 9:59 pm (IST) Rahul Chaudhuri makes is so easy to win a raid point as he once again wins a point for his team. Titans now trail 13-16.

Aug 8, 2017 9:57 pm (IST) Ashish Kumar is ousted by the Titans defenders and that has resulted in a point for them and the Titans have cut down the lead to 15-12 now.

Aug 8, 2017 9:56 pm (IST) Titans' Rakshith is brought down crashing by the Bengaluru defenders and with 9 minutes to go, they lead by 16-12.

Aug 8, 2017 9:54 pm (IST) Rahul Chaudhuri was being taunted by the Bengaluru defenders but he didnt take the bait returned home. Although he went back empty handed, but he didn't give any freebies to the Bulls either.

Aug 8, 2017 9:51 pm (IST) Bengaluru are simply running away with the match at the moment. First Rohit Kumar came home with a raid point and then super tackle against Titans Nilesh Salunkhe has helped them open a 14-9 lead.

Aug 8, 2017 9:42 pm (IST) Half-time: This is anybody's match at the moment as Bengaluru Bulls head into with a slender 1 point lead. Titans had an unsuccessful review right before half time and that has resulted in a bonus point for Bengaluru, who lead 9-8.

Aug 8, 2017 9:39 pm (IST) Rahul Chaudhuri is ousted by the Bengaluru defenders and with that the score is once again level at 8-8 as we edge towards the half-time.

Aug 8, 2017 9:35 pm (IST) Rahul Chaudhari with yet another raid point for the Titans but it may have come at a cost. Rahul seems to have hurt his knee and is limping.

Aug 8, 2017 9:33 pm (IST) Telugu Titans are slowly and steadily growing into the match and as they have opened up a two point lead now. Bengaluru's Ashish Kumar is the latest to be thwarted by Titans' defenders and they lead by 7-5 with five minutes to go.

Aug 8, 2017 9:24 pm (IST) Rahul Chaudhuri shows why he is the best raider in the business. Rahul wins a raid point and level the match at 3-3 for Titans.

Aug 8, 2017 9:23 pm (IST) Rohit Kumar gets rid of another Titan defender and Bengaluru now lead by 3-2. Topsy turvy start to the match by these two teams.

Aug 8, 2017 9:21 pm (IST) Titans draw first blood as Nilesh Salunkhe wins the first point of the match courtesy of a touch point. Bengaluru's Rohit Kumar hits back with a raid point of his own to level the match at 1-1.

Aug 8, 2017 9:19 pm (IST) Rohit Chaudhuri starts off with the proceedings and returns home empty handed for Titans. Bengaluru too return home empty handed as Ajay Kumar returns with an empty raid.

Aug 8, 2017 9:18 pm (IST) TOSS: Telugu Titans have won the toss and they opted to take the left hand side of the court.

Aug 8, 2017 9:16 pm (IST) The players are out on the court and we are getting ready for the toss. Brace yourselves for this blockbuster second match of the day.

