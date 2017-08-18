Pro Kabaddi: U Mumba Beat UP Yoddha 37-34 in a Nail-biting Finish

In a nail-bite finish on the first day of Pro Kabbadi League at BBD Badminton Academy in Lucknow, it was U Mumba who showed their composure to beat UP Yoddha 37-34. Shabeer Bapu scored 13 points for U Mumba and Anup Kumar contributed 8 points. Rishank Devadiga scored 14 points for UP Yoddha but it wasn't enough.UP Yoddha got off to a flying start as Rishank Devadiga came up with a super raid in the second minute to lead 4-0. Anup Kumar got U Mumba going with a raid point in the third minute. UP Yoddha led 6-3 after minutes as they looked to assert their dominance over U Mumba.An all out was inflicted on U Mumba in the 9th minute as they trailed 4-12. Anup Kumar scored another raid point in the 10th minute for U Mumba. After 15 minutes UP Yoddha led 15-8 as Rishank Devadiga had six raid points. Shabeer Bapu scored two points in the 20th minute for U Mumba. Anup Kumar had four raid points for U Mumba as they went into the break trailing 12-15.U Mumba began the second half strongly as they inflicted an all out in the first minute to level the game at 16-16. U Mumba stretched their lead to 19-17 in the 22nd minute as they sent Nitin Tomar to the bench. Rishank Devadiga scored two points for UP Yoddha as they led 20-19 after 25 minutes.Devadiga scored three points in the 26th minute as UP Yoddha led 23-22. Darshan Kadian responded with a two-point raid in the next minute for U Mumba. UP Yoddha inflicted the second all out in the 30th minute to lead 29-26.Shabeer Bapu scored his 11th point of the match in the 32nd minute as U Mumba trailed 28-31. Darshan Kadian got another two-point raid in the 34th minute as U Mumba levelled the match at 31-31.With less than five minutes to go, U Mumba inflicted their second all out to lead 35-31. UP Yoddha cut the deficit to two points as they trailed 33-35 after 37 minutes. U Mumba kept their nerve in the last two minutes of the match and won 37-34.U.P. Yoddha 34 – U Mumba 37Most Raid Points: Rishank Devadiga 14Most Tackle Points: Surender Singh 5Total Raid Points: U Mumba 25; Yoddha 23Total Tackle Points: U Mumba 8; Yoddha 6All Outs: Two each