Pro Wrestling League Looks to Cash In On Dangal Fever

Defending champions Mumbai Maharathi will take on runners-up Haryana Hammers in the opening fixture of the second edition of Pro Wrestling League starting 2 January.

All the matches will be held at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

The event features six teams vying in a competition that offered a prize purse of Rs 15 crore, including a total prize purse of Rs three crore, in the inaugural year.

This year the Delhi Sultans, Jaipur Ninjas, Mumbai Maharathi, UP Dangal, NCR Punjab Royals and Haryana Hammers will battle it out for the coveted title.

Commenting ahead of the start of the new season, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, president, Wrestling Federation Of India (WFI) said,"We are very excited to be back with season two of PWL, which is much bigger and better than the previous season. With the kind of participation that we have for this year's edition across the globe, it has indeed given a rise to the popularity of the league even before it has started."

The tournament will witness 15 matches in the league phase followed by two semi-finals on 17 and 18 January. The four league toppers will advance to the finals to be held on 19 January.

A total of 54 wrestlers from around the world are participating in the second season of the league. The matches will be played in nine categories, out of which 57, 65, 70, 74 and 97 kg are the male categories and 48, 53, 58 and 69-75 kg are the female categories.

"The PWL has a combination of the best of Indian and international grapplers in this exciting league format that seeks to thrill and inspire the wrestling fans here. The level of the tournament is quite high, with some of the world champions and Olympic medalists participating in this fun format," said Kartikeya Sharma, founder and promoter, ProSportify.