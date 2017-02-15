PSG Defeat 'Disastrous' for Barcelona: Luis Enrique

Paris: Barcelona coach Luis Enrique admitted his side need a "heroic performance" in the return to stand any chance of overturning a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League last 16 first leg on Tuesday.

"It is difficult to explain. They were superior to us from the start. It was a disastrous night for us in which we were clearly inferior. There's not much more to say," he told reporters after the resounding loss at the Parc des Princes.

Angel Di Maria scored twice for the home side while Julian Draxler and Edinson Cavani were also on target in a sensational Paris performance.

"PSG did what we expected them to do and produced their best version and we were at our poorest," Luis Enrique added.

Barcelona have not been eliminated before the quarter-finals of the Champions League since 2007 but the task facing them is enormous.

No team has ever gone through after losing 4-0 in the first leg of a European tie.

"It's extremely difficult for us now but we go back to our stadium and really we need a heroic performance. But why not dream."

The second leg will be at the Camp Nou on March 8.