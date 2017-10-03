PSG Terror Attack Foiled by French Police

On Saturday, France police uncovered a possible terror attack on the PSG team. The explosives were found near the Parc des Princes stadium, a few hours before PSG took on Bordeaux in a French Ligue 1 encounter.The improvised explosive device is said to have been made up of four gas cylinders soaked in petrol. According to The Daily Mail,"Five suspects were arrested at the scene, including a known radical with links to Islamist movements." All four gas cylinders were lined to a mobile phone that could ignite the cylinders so causing an explosion, the report quoted a French official as saying.France’s Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said that the suspect may have used a friend who looked like him to evade those watching him. “When you watch someone, there is always a nebula, a friend ready to help the one who is on the file,” Collomb shared with the France Inter radio station. "This shows that the level of the threat in France is extremely important," he added.In the match, Neymar scored twice, including a first-half penalty, and created another goal as PSG hammered previously unbeaten Bordeaux 6-2.This is not the first time that such an attack has taken place in France. In February 2016, the terrorists had attacked Stade de France, when France were playing Germany. In that attack three people were killed.