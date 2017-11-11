PSG's Objective is UEFA Champions League, Says Forward Neymar

Related Stories Tearful Neymar Blasts 'False' PSG Rift Stories After Brazil Win

Brazilian captain and Paris Saint-Germain’s star forward Neymar has already won European club football’s biggest prize the UEFA Champions League with his former team Barcelona, but says helping his current team to the title is top priority for him.In August, earlier in the year, the superstar forward left the Catalan giants and moved base to the French capital for a whopping €222 million, and had said that he wanted newer challenges to help further his career.He told PSG magazine Paris Saint-Germain, au coeur du club: "The Champions League is PSG's big objective that is clear. The whole team wants to achieve this goal."Only after collective trophies have been won will it be time to think about individual awards. It is necessary to think of the team first."Thank God, I have already won the Champions League once. I know what it feels like, and I want to experience that thrill again with PSG."The Champions League can only be won after working hard the entire season."Interestingly, it was Neymar who had been instrumental in stopping the Parisians from progressing to their first semi-final in the Champions League at the Nou Camp last season, before Barcelona’s decorated attack of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar were halted by Juventus.Neymar, who since his arrival has also been the subject of speculation with regards to his working relationship with teammates Edinson Cavani and coach Unai Emery, took his chance to clear the air after Brazil's win against Japan in a friendly in Lille on Friday,"I want to say what I think. I'm totally realistic and what I don't like is these false stories about me, there is nothing bothering me at my club."I'm here because I asked to be here. It's going really well (in Paris), I'm really happy here and motivated. I'm a player who wants to give everything on the pitch. "What bothers me is everyone creating stories about me, with my coach and with Cavani. These things are not real, it's not true."This season, Neymar and PSG are top of Group B with a maximum 12 points, and have hit the back of the net 17 times and are yet to concede a goal in a group that also includes Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, Celtic and Anderlecht.The 25 year old Neymar has four goals and two assists to his name in Europe this season, while scoring seven times in eight Ligue 1 outings.