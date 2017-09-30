Puneri Paltan Narrowly Beat UP Yoddha 34-33

Puneri Paltan pipped UP Yoddha 34-33 in a close encounter in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Saturday. UP Yoddha mounted a strong comeback in the last 10 minutes but just fell short by a point. Deepak Hooda scored three super raids and ended with 16 points for PuneriPaltan. Sagar Krishna scored six tackle points for UP Yoddhaand RishankDevadiga contributed nine tackle points.Hooda made a super raid in the fifth minute to give PuneriPaltan 5-2 lead. Rishank Devadiga responded with a super raid as UP Yoddha leveled it at 5-5 in the seventh minute. Hooda scored with another super raid in the eighth minute to lead 9-5. Yoddhas were forced a super tackle in the 10th minute as they trailed 8-9.The next few minutes of the first half was keenly contested with both teams level at 11-11 after 15 minutes. Monu scored with a two-point raid as Paltans led 15-12 in the 18th minute. They then inflicted an all out in the next minute as they led 18-14 at the end of the first half.