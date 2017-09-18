PV Sindhu: 5 Incredible Matches Which Proves That She is a Champion

The sensation that PV Sindhu is today, every sports aficionado in the country can critique on how she fared in a particular tournament, or even a match. Like the way fans remember Sachin Tendulkar's some of the most famous innings, Sindhu's Olympic final against Carolina Marin will always remain fresh in every fans mind. But it's not just one memorable match that the lanky shuttler has played, but there's a fair number of games that has made heads turn.News 18 takes a look at her most memorable matches.1. PV Sindhu Vs Li Xuerui (Quarterfinals, China Masters 2012)This was the time when Sindhu has just burst on to the senior circuit. Not much was known about then 17-year-old Hyderabadi. Saina was India's best bet at this tournament too. But Sindhu churned out brilliant performances in this tournament. Her match against former world no 1 Li Xuerui, that the Indian won 21-19, 9-21, 21-16, took her to the semifinals of the tournament. This match, perhaps, changed Sindhu's career forever.2. PV Sindhu Vs Gu Jaun (Finals, Malaysia Masters 2013)This match against the Singaporean shuttler took Sindhu to her first Grand Prix Gold title. The Indian was stretched to three games for the title as she won 21-17, 17-21, 21-19. This tournament saw a huge rise in her rankings.3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Yihan (Third round, World Championship 2013)A tough ask for Sindhu, who went into the championship as an underdog, produced a performance to remember, when she beat former world no 1 from China. It was a close match, but the Indian held her nerves to win 21-18, 23-21. From there she went on to beat another star Chinese, Wang Shixian.4. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Shixian (Quarterfinals, World Championship 2014)Call it coincidence, that the Indian beat the same player in the quarterfinals, in consecutive years, to win a bronze medal. In the 2014 edition, Sindhu—seeded 11, had to toil hard in three games to win 19-21, 21-19, 21-15. She also showed the world that her previous world championship medal wasn't a fluke.5. PV Sindhu Vs Nozomi Okuhara (Finals, World Championship 2017)Badminton experts call it the greatest ever match in the history of the sport. Though the Indian lost the epic final 19-21, 22–20, 20-22 in a marathon 110 minute battle, she displayed highest order or grit and determination. These girls produced an astounding 73 shots rally in the match. This was probably the match where even her fans mind her losing.