PV Sindhu once again missed out on a big global title as she came up short against a spirited Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the women's singles final at the BWF World Championship.The lower ranked Okuhara won 21-19, 20-22, 22-20 in an energy-sapping summit clash, which tested the skills and fitness levels of both the athletes.Sindhu looked to be in cruise control as she took a five-point lead in the first game, going up 11-6. But Okuhara returned in an all new attacking avatar after the change of sides and dictated the terms of play, completely surprising her opponent.Okuhara upped the ante and zoomed ahead into lead, but Sindhu wasn't ready to give in and she equalled the first game at 19-19. Okuhara though kept her cool to take the game 21-19.The second game saw Okuhara and Sindhu fight toe to toe, matching each other in rallies, drop points and net play. At the break, Sindhu held a slight advantage at 11-9, but Okuhara's tremendous defensive abilities and persistence kept her in the game.Sindhu broke away to a three point lead at 20-17 and has three game points, but the Japanese rallied back to tie the game at 20-20. At 21-20 Sindhu again had the advantage and then came the point of the match as the two girls traded 73 shots in a rally for the ages with Sindhu finally winning the point to tie the match at a game all.Okuhara came out all guns blazing in the decider and raced to a 5-1 lead but Sindhu came right back into the match by winning foue consecutive points. She once again led the match at teh change of sides but Okuhara's ability to dig deep in her reserves kept her in the game.Sindhu broke away to take a two-point lead at 19-17 but Okuhara played long points and kept her cool to get back to 19-19. PV Sindhu then committed an unforced error by hitting the shuttle into the net to hand her opponent a world championship point.This was followed by yet another tense rally that saw Sindhu come out on top as she hit a great shot down the line. Okuhara got another match point at 21-20 as Sindhu hit the net again and this time she converted it by winning the final point with a delicate cross-court drop shot.This is Sindhu's third medal in the World Championship, having won bronze twice in successive editions in 2013 and 2014 as she lost in the semifinal on both the occasions. India won one silver (through Saina in 2015) and four bronze in the world championships before this Glasgow edition.Prakash Padukone was the first Indian to have won a medal with his bronze in men's singles in 1983 before the Indian women's doubles pair of Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa bagged a bronze in 2011.It is India's best ever show in a World Championship as the country will now grab two medals for the first time.Sindhu has been in rampaging form ever since the Rio Olympics. She clinched her maiden Super Series premier title at China Open last year before winning the India Super Series at New Delhi in April. She also won the Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold in January.