PV Sindhu Jumps to Second Spot in Latest BWF World Rankings

Star India shuttler P V Sindhu has jumped two places to second spot in the Badminton World Federation women's singles rankings, riding on her Korea Open Super Series title on Sunday.This is the second time in her career that Sindhu, the Olympics silver medallist, occupied the second spot. She was at the same second rank on April 6 this year.Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying retained her top spot. London Olympics bronze winner Saina Nehwal was static at the 12th spot.The reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain also remained at fifth while world champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan moved up one place to eighth.In the men's singles rankings, K Srikanth remained unchanged at eighth while B Sai Praneeth and H S Prannoy dropped one place each to be at 17th and 19th respectively. Ajay Jayaram also lost three places to be at 20th spot.