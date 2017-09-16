PV Sindhu Reaches Korea Open Final After Thrilling Win

PV Sindhu is India’s last hope left in the Korean Super Series badminton tournament.



The world number four will face China’s He Bingjiao in the semi-final and if she wins, she will have the chance to avenge her defeat in the World Championships as she will face Japan's Nozomi Okuhara. Sindhu, who has an Olympic and Worlds silver medal, had a tough challenge in the quarter-final where she faced world number 19 Minatsu Mitani of Japan. The Indian managed to beat her 21-19 16-21 21-10 in a match that lasted 63 minutes. But this can be another tough game against the Chinese opponent.

Sep 16, 2017 12:25 pm (IST) That's it, it's all over, Sindhu takes the final set 21-16, and wins in 66 minutes - 21-10,17-21,21-16. This means we will have a recap of the sensational World Championship final tomorrow when Sindhu will face off against Okuhara!

Sep 16, 2017 12:21 pm (IST) Sindhu now making her dominance show, she leads 18-14 at the moment..

Sep 16, 2017 12:18 pm (IST) The Chinese seems to have done some damage to her knee with a smash, writhers in pain, Sindhu leads 16-12..

Sep 16, 2017 12:15 pm (IST) Sindhu leading 13-10 at the moment here, the Chinese opponent looking a bit tired now..

Sep 16, 2017 12:12 pm (IST) Biangjiao shouts in disappointment, mishit costs her an easy point.. Sindhu leading 10-9..

Sep 16, 2017 12:08 pm (IST) The physical drainout of a three setter showing on both the players now, Sindhu leading 11-6 at this stage!

Sep 16, 2017 12:04 pm (IST) Superb rally there, Sindhu keeping herself alive somehow but gets one long in the end, still up 5-4 here...

Sep 16, 2017 12:01 pm (IST) Both players neck-to-neck so far in the third game, Sindhu trying to pump her self up with a good smash, leads 3-2 at the moment..

Sep 16, 2017 11:57 am (IST) Biangjiao takes the second game 21-17, Sindhu goes into a huddle now with her coaches..

Sep 16, 2017 11:55 am (IST) Sindhu a bit guilty of complacency here. this might prove costly..the Chinese leading 17-20 now..

Sep 16, 2017 11:53 am (IST) Bianjiao fighting back, leading 16-15 now. Sindhu taking her feet off the pedal for a bit there and allowing the Chinese to comeback

Sep 16, 2017 11:49 am (IST) Another great smash from Sindhu, she leads 15-12 and will be looking to wrap the victory in this game itself..

Sep 16, 2017 11:46 am (IST) Biangjiao fighting back after the break here, cuts down the deficit to 2 points..12-10..

Sep 16, 2017 11:44 am (IST) Superb smash from Sindhu, right at Biangjiao's body, giving her no chance. Sindhu leads 11-6 at the break..

Sep 16, 2017 11:42 am (IST) Biangjiao certainly putting up a better fight in the second game, but some confusion here..Shuttle is called out in Sindhu's favour but the Indian challenges the call, Sindhu not being aware there..leads 5-3..

Sep 16, 2017 11:37 am (IST) Sindhu takes an early advantage in the second game as well, leads 2-0 here..

Sep 16, 2017 11:35 am (IST) Sindhu seals the first game as Biangjiao's shot falls just out, Chinese will be hoping to put up a tough challenge in the second game! Sindhu wins 21-10.

Sep 16, 2017 11:33 am (IST) Biangjiao getting a slice right there, Sindhu still leading 19-10 though..

Sep 16, 2017 11:31 am (IST) Sindhu just 4 points away from taking the first game here, she leads 17-7..

Sep 16, 2017 11:27 am (IST) Superb pick up shot from Sindhu, she is making this look easy, up 13-5..

Sep 16, 2017 11:25 am (IST) So, at the half-way stage, Sindhu leads 11-4..Good start for the Indian!

Sep 16, 2017 11:24 am (IST) A good cross court Smash earns Biangjiao a point, Sindhu still leading 9-2..

Sep 16, 2017 11:22 am (IST) It has all been one way traffic so far, Sindhu leading 8-1 now..

Sep 16, 2017 11:20 am (IST) It has been a phenomenal start for Sindhu here, the Chinese opponent lacking urgency here.Sindhu won't mind that, she leads 5-0..

Sep 16, 2017 11:19 am (IST) Crosscourt shot lands just outside the line for Biangjao, Sindhu leads 3-0.

Sep 16, 2017 11:18 am (IST) Misjudgement from the Chinese earns Sindhu her first point..Indian leads 1-0..

Sep 16, 2017 11:17 am (IST) Sindhu will serve first here..

Sep 16, 2017 11:13 am (IST) Both the players are on the court now, and will proceed with their warm-ups. This promises to be an exciting tie!