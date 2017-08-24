PV Sindhu Reaches Number 4 Spot in BWF Rankings

Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu moved up a spot, while Kidambi Srikanth slipped two places in the latest BWF World ranking released on Thursday.The 22-year-old Sindhu reached the World No. 4 spot, while Srikanth was placed at 10.Women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy rose a place to be placed at 24th spot, while Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy were static at the 20th place.Among other Indians, Saina Nehwal (16th), B Sai Praneeth (19th), H S Prannoy (15th) and Ajay Jayaram (17th) remained static in their respective positions.There were no Indian pair in the top 25 of men's doubles rankings.