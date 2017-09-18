PV Sindhu Says Beating Okuhara at Korea Open was 'Sweet Revenge'

Pusarla V Sindhu created history on Sunday by becoming the first Indian shuttler to win the Korea Open Superseries title after yet another three-game battle with Japan's Nozomi Okuhara.Sindhu, who faced a heartbreaking loss to the same opponent in the final of the BWF World Championship last month, toiled her way to a 22-20, 11-21, 21-18 win, and termed her victory over the Japanese as 'sweet revenge'."Not comparing this with the World Championships as the stakes are different but yeah you can call it sweet revenge," Sindhu said during an exclusive interaction with CNN-News18 over the phone.The biggest change from the loss in Glasgow was Sindhu's ability to outlast her opponent in the rallies and to be able to close important points, something she had failed to do at the World Championships."I just thought thought about the next point and didn't think about the loss in World Championship. Both of us had to play patiently and I was the one who managed to finish it off this time around," the two-time Superseries title winner said.Sindhu though agreed that both the players were ready for a long battle as the match took a similar route as it had during the World Championships."I am really happy and I think definitely it was a long match and we had long rallies. It went the same way in the third game as was the case during the World Championships. It was a good match overall."Sindhu might meet world champion Okuhara for the third straight tournament if she can get past Mitani and the Japanese wins against Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi in their respective openers, at the Japan Open Superseries.