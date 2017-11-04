Sorry to say ..i had a very bad experience😤when i was flying by 6E 608 flight to bombay on 4th nov the ground staff by name Mr ajeetesh(1/3) — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) November 4, 2017

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has slammed IndiGo airline staff for misbehaving with her while boarding the flight.Sindhu tweeted saying, Sorry to say ..i had a very bad experience😤when i was flying by 6E 608 flight to bombay on 4th nov the ground staff by name Mr ajeeteshSindhu didn't give any details about the incident, but IndiGo airline released a statement saying that their staff was only doing his duty as Sindhu was carrying an oversized bag.IndiGo in a statement said:"Ms P V Sindhu boarded flight 6E608 Hyderabad - Mumbai carrying oversized baggage which was not fitting into the overhead bin. Ms Sindhu was informed that it will be moved to cargo hold of the aircraft. This is the same policy we follow for all customers. Oversized baggage inside the cabin inconveniences other customers and can also be a safety hazard if it cannot be secured properly in the cabin. During the entire conversation, the member of the IndiGo ground operations remained calm. After several requests to her manager, they finally consented to the removal of the bag from the cabin. We then placed the over-sized baggage in the cargo hold and was handed over to Ms Sindhu on arrival. We are extremely proud of Ms Sindhu’s sporting achievements and are grateful for the laurels she has won for our country. However, safety of our operations is paramount to IndiGo. We hope that Ms Sindhu will appreciate that our colleague was only carrying out his duty in the best interest of a safe and reliable operation."However, Sindhu's father, PV Ramana denied the IndiGo version and said that the said employee even misbehaved with an air hostess."The ground staff misbehaved with Sindhu while handling her kit bag. Sindhu had requested him to handle it with care as there were racquets inside. But the person behaved rudely."The air hostess tried to interfere but he was also rude to her. One should not behave with a lady like that, so Sindhu tweeted. She was hurt,We just want IndiGo to train its employees and teach them how to behave that's it." Ramana said.Sindhu is one of the country's most celebrated sportspersons having won an Olympic silver medal besides bagging three World Championship medals.