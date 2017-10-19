PV Sindhu Suffers a Shock Defeat in Opening Round of Denmark Open

India had a bitter sweet day at Denmark Open as Saina Nehwal knocked out Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain but title-contender PV Sindhu suffered a straight game loss against China's Chen Yufei to crash out of the opening round, here.Sindhu failed to break the rhythm of World No 10 Chen to go down fighting 17-21, 21-23 in a 43-minute match. This is her second successive early loss as after clinching the Korea Open she had lost in the second round of Japan Open last month.Earlier, Indian top shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy made positive starts but B Sai Praneeth bowed out in the opening round of men's singles competition. World No 8 Srikanth overcame a spirited effort from compatriot qualifier Subhankar Dey 21-17, 21-15 to set up a clash with Korean Jeon Hyeok Jin, the 2016 Australian Open runners-up.On the adjacent court, Praneeth failed to erase 11-7 and 11-8 deficits to go down 10-21, 15-21 to local hope Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus in a lop-sided contest. World No 15 Prannoy, meanwhile, recovered from a 6-11 deficit in the second game to oust Denmark's Emil Holst 21-18, 21-19 in a hard-fought match. It was his third win over the Danish shuttler. The Indian is likely to play former World No. 1 Malaysian Lee Chong Wei on Thursday.Sindhu conceded a 3-0 lead early on but she managed to erase the deficit when she drew parity at 9-9 and moved together till 17-17. It was at this moment when Chen stepped up and grabbed four crucial points to earn the bragging rights. In the second game, Chen once again surged to a 7-3 lead and Sindhu once again clawed back with four straight points but at the break, it was the Chinese who had a slender one- point lead.After the interval, Chen extended the lead to 15-11. Sindhu managed to reduce it to 16-17. However, Sindhu struggled to retrieve some low shots and with one of her net dribbles going to net meant Chen had four match points.Sindhu then saved off four match points to make it 20-20 but eventually Chen closed out the match at 23-21 to avenge her World Championship loss to the Indian.