PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Live Score: BWF World Championship Final

Catch all the live action of the blockbuster BWF World Championship Final between PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara through our live blog.



Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu assured India of a silver medal after reaching the finals of the World Championship with a straight game win over World No 10 Chen Yufei.



This will be a third medal for Sindhu in the World Championship. She had won bronze twice in the 2013 and 2014 editions. With this win, she also became the only second Indian to reach the finals of World Championship after Saina achieved that feat in the last edition at Jakarta.



The 22-year-old now take on Okuhara, whom she has beaten thrice and lost equal number of times in the last six meetings. However, the Indian had an upper hand in the last two meetings at Rio Olympics and 2017 Singapore Open.





Aug 27, 2017 5:47 pm (IST) Coming into the match, Sindhu had a 1-1 head-to-head record against the 19-year-old Chinese, having lost to her at the Malaysia Open in April. But she avenged that loss with another sizzling performance to enter the final.