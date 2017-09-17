PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, Live Updates, Korea Open Final

PV Sindhu is once again eyeing history another trophy. After her silver medals in Rio Olympics and World Championships in Glasgow, she is bidding for a title in Korea Super Series. She can become the first Indian to win the title in Korea.



This is be her second Super Series final after winning the title in India Open earlier this year. But, her nemesis Nozomi Okukara stands in her path. T



The Japanese star defeated Sindhu in a marathon final at World Championships just two weeks back. The two meet again with another title on line. Sindhu had defeated Okuhara in Olympics.

Sep 17, 2017 12:02 pm (IST) Excellent pressure from Sindhu on Okuhara. 1 point lead to the Indian now. Score 5-4

Sep 17, 2017 12:00 pm (IST) Sindhu takes the lead for the first time in the final game. Score- 4-3

Sep 17, 2017 11:59 am (IST) Unforced error from Okuhara brings Sindhu back to level pegging. Score - 2-2

Sep 17, 2017 11:58 am (IST) Okuhara has picked up from where she left it in the second game. Smashing it cross court to make it 2-0

Sep 17, 2017 11:55 am (IST) Okuhara takes the second game after dominating her opponent Sindhu. Score 21-11. Deciding game coming up now.

Sep 17, 2017 11:53 am (IST) Okuhara a point away from taking it to a deciding game. Score - 20-10

Sep 17, 2017 11:52 am (IST) Okuhara dominating the second game against SIndhu. 8 point advantage here with the score at 17-9 to the Japanese

Sep 17, 2017 11:50 am (IST) Okuhara getting the better of the exchanges at the net. Takes the lead back up to 5 points. Score: 14-9

Sep 17, 2017 11:48 am (IST) Sindhu smashes it cross court like a rocket to take the point. Okuhara's lead down to 4 points now.

Sep 17, 2017 11:47 am (IST) Yet another excellent rally with Okuhara pushing Sindhu onto the back foot. Japanese has a 6 point lead

Sep 17, 2017 11:45 am (IST) 31 shot rally ends with Sindhu hitting it into the net. Another unforced error. Okuhara has a 5 point advantage at the break. Scores 11-6

Sep 17, 2017 11:43 am (IST) Unforced errors troubling both Okuhara and Sindhu. Scores at 9-6

Sep 17, 2017 11:42 am (IST) With scores at 7-3, Sindhu has challenged the call. Okuhara's smash has gone long and Sindhu takes the point.

Sep 17, 2017 11:39 am (IST) Second game began with SIndhu serving first, but Okuhara has raced away with the early lead

Sep 17, 2017 11:34 am (IST) Sensational from Sindhu, fights back from 18-20 to take the first game 22-20!

Sep 17, 2017 11:32 am (IST) Game point for Okuhara, but Sindhu keeps herself alive! 20-19 the Japanes leads at the moment..

Sep 17, 2017 11:27 am (IST) Semsational rally between the two players yet again, Sindhu throwing 3 smashes but Okuhara replies to them all before finally hitting the net, we are level at 17-17!

Sep 17, 2017 11:22 am (IST) Okuhara levelling things up with a sensational smash, nothing to separate the two players here, level at 14-14

Sep 17, 2017 11:16 am (IST) We have reached the halfway stage here, and Okuhara leads 11-9 in the first game..

Sep 17, 2017 11:13 am (IST) Okuhara takes the lead for the first time in the match with a great smash, she leads 9-7, having won 4 points on the trot.

Sep 17, 2017 11:10 am (IST) Sindhu certainly looking more pumped up today, gets a point as Okuhara hits the net with an attempted drop shot..Sindhu leads 6-4!

Sep 17, 2017 11:06 am (IST) Sindhu gets the first point of the match, with a great drop shot close to the net..leads 1-0

Sep 17, 2017 11:04 am (IST) Sindhu and Okuhara are on court now, fans will be hoping they can get something similar to what happened last time when these two met in the World Championships final at Glasgow!

Sep 17, 2017 10:56 am (IST) Ginting wins the thrilling men's singles final!

Sep 17, 2017 10:26 am (IST) Currently, we are in the decisive game of men's singles final which is an all-Indonesian affair between Ginting and Christie.

Sep 17, 2017 10:20 am (IST) We are just minutes away from the start of what promises to be an enthralling final!