PV Sindhu vs Saina Nehwal Live Updates, Badminton National Championship Final

Catch all the live action of the Badminton National Championship finals through our live blog.



Preview:



Olympic medallists Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu will battle for supremacy in the women's singles final of the Senior Badminton National Championship after scoring contrasting victories on Tuesday. Saina, who is currently ranked World No. 11, hardly broke a sweat as she defeated fifth seed Anura Prabhudesai 21-11 21-10 while World No 2 and top seed Sindhu was surprisingly stretched by Ruthvika Shivani before prevailing 17-21, 21-15, 21-11 in the semifinals.



In the men's singles, it will be a clash between World No 2 Kidambi Srikanth and giant-killer H S Prannoy in a repeat of their semifinal battle at the French Open Super Series a little over a week ago. Second seed Prannoy overcame Subhankar Dey 21-14 21-17, while top seed Srikanth saw off young rising shuttler Lakshya Sen 21-16, 21-18.



The possibility of a Saina versus Sindhu clash was high after the star shuttlers confirmed their participation in the tournament. Saina hasn't competed at the Senior Nationals since winning back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2007, while Sindhu too gave the domestic tournament a miss after winning the 2011 and 2013 editions. The two, who are employees of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), have met twice in international competitions. Their first meeting was at the 2014 Syed Modi International before they played each other in India Super Series this year. While Saina prevailed in 2014, Sindhu had the last laugh in Delhi. A lot has happened between those two battles with Saina becoming the World No 1 in 2015, while Sindhu rising to the pinnacle of world badminton after clinching the silver at Rio Olympics.

Nov 8, 2017 5:00 pm (IST) Currently, the men's doubles final is going on and post this clash, PV Sindhu will take on Saina Nehwal in a blockbuster clash.

Nov 8, 2017 4:09 pm (IST) MATCH ENDS: Another enforced error from Srikanth and Prannoy stuns the World No.2 to lift the title after a thrilling 3-game match. Prannoy wins 21-15, 16-21, 21-7 to clinch title.

Nov 8, 2017 4:07 pm (IST) Prannoy hits another smash, which he has done so well in the third game, and Srikanth in trying to pick it hits the net. Then Srikanth once again hits the net and this time it was a very easy shot. Prannoy now leads 20-5 and needs a point to win title.

Nov 8, 2017 4:05 pm (IST) Prannoy is in full control of the match now as Srikanth is looking lost already. Prannoy is making Srikanth move all around the court and the World No.2 is looking exhausted. Couple of cross court smashes and Prannoy is now leading 18-5.

Nov 8, 2017 4:02 pm (IST) Another excellent rally from the two and once again it ends with Prannoy hittting a cross court winner. Then once again after Srikanth picks Prannoy's serve, he jumps high in the air and sends down a fierce smash. But then, Prannoy went from a cross court shot but the shuttle lands wide. Srikanth trails 4-13 now.

Nov 8, 2017 4:00 pm (IST) Excellent drop shot from Prannoy and Srikanth couldn't pick it in properly and hits the net. Then a cross court shot from Srikanth lands outside the left hand side of court and Prannoy leads 11-3 at the break in third game.

Nov 8, 2017 3:58 pm (IST) Srikanth finally ends the rut and wins a point to make it 2-9. Prannoy hit a smash and it hit the top of the net and fell inside his own half. Then a stunning smash from just behind the net from Srikanth makes it 3-9.

Nov 8, 2017 3:57 pm (IST) Excellent rally from the two stars and it was the best yet so far of this blockbuster clash. Prannoy wins the point after he hit a brilliant smash and Srikanth left it thinking it was going wide but it landed just inside. Then another good rally and it again ends with Prannoy winning the point as Srikanth misses the return. Prannoy leads 9-1.

Nov 8, 2017 3:55 pm (IST) Prannoy has taken a 5-1 lead early on in the third game. Srikanth's erratic game is playing a massive role in Prannoy's lead. After twice hitting the shuttle past the baseline, Srikanth has hit the net thrice in a row.

Nov 8, 2017 3:52 pm (IST) GAME: Brilliant rally from the two stars and it ends with Srikanth hitting a smash and Prannoy hitting the return straight into the net. Srikanth wins the second game 21-16. We now move into the decider!

Nov 8, 2017 3:51 pm (IST) Error of judgement from Prannoy has he left the shuttle thinking ir was going wide but it falls inside. Then Prannoy hits a smash to win a point. However, a cross court smash from Srikanth gives him the game point.

Nov 8, 2017 3:50 pm (IST) Prannoy once again hits the shuttle past he baseline and this has been his problem in the second game. But then, Prannoy hits smash from the just behind the net to win a point. Srikanth now leads 17-15.

Nov 8, 2017 3:49 pm (IST) Srikanth has now opened up a two point lead as his smashes seem to find the right spot now. Prannoy then hits the shuttle past the right hand side of the court to concede a point. Srikanth then hits the shuttle past the baseline and serve chages hand. Srikanth leads 16-14.

Nov 8, 2017 3:47 pm (IST) Srikanth wins a point after the break courtesy of an unforced error from Prannoy. But the, Prannoy wins a point after Srikanth fails to make a contact with the shuttle during the return. Another unforced error from Prannoy as he hits straight into the net. Srikanth then went for a cross court winner but hits past the baseline. Match now locked at 13-13.

Nov 8, 2017 3:43 pm (IST) Excellent judgement from Prannoy as he leaves the shuttle and it drops past the baseline and he wins a point. Another unforced error from Srikanth as Prannoy wins two points back to back. But Srikanth levels the match once more as he hits a cross court winner. Srikanth heads into the break with a slender lead of 11-10.

Nov 8, 2017 3:41 pm (IST) Prannoy went for a winner but he hit the shuttle straight into the net. Then, Prannoy hits the shuttle wide of the baseline to concede another point. Srikanth has now leveled the game at 8-8 after Prannoy hits his smash into the net.

Nov 8, 2017 3:39 pm (IST) Srikanth finally ends his rut and wins a point by hitting a winner. Then a cross court drop shit wins him his successive point and the number one ranked Indian is on a comeback trail now. Prannoy leads 8-5.

Nov 8, 2017 3:37 pm (IST) A great rally from the two superstars and the opportunity was there for Srikanth to hit a smash but he hit it straight into the net to concede the point. Another cross court winner from Prannoy and even after diving Srikanth couldn't reach it. Prannoy has opened up an 8-3 lead in the second game now.

Nov 8, 2017 3:36 pm (IST) The second game has started in the same manner as the first ended - with Prannoy on the front foot. Prannoy has taken a 4-2 lead in the first game and Srikanth has been very erratic so far and his game has been full of unforced errors.

Nov 8, 2017 3:33 pm (IST) GAME: Prannoy has come from behind to clinch the first game 21-15. It has been a great effort so far from Prannoy who has displayed excellent game so far and Srikanth has been second best in all departments.

Nov 8, 2017 3:31 pm (IST) Srikanth breaks Prannoy's momentum but on the next point, Prannoy wins the point after the shuttle hits Srikanth's racquet and falls down. Game point for Prannoy.

Nov 8, 2017 3:31 pm (IST) Prannoy is now on a roll as he wins two back to back points. First he hits a cross court smash and then Srikanth comes up with an unforced error. Prannoy then hits a smash straight down the court to lead 19-13.

Nov 8, 2017 3:29 pm (IST) Both players are going neck and neck and Prannoy has now taken a 13-12 lead. A good jump smash gives him the lead. Prannoy then hits a cross court cut shot to win another point. Excellent net play from both the teams and then Prannoy finishes it with a smash. Prannoy leads 16-13.

Nov 8, 2017 3:25 pm (IST) Prannoy picks a smash from Srikanth but the highest ranked Indian once again hits a smash which Prannoy hits into the net. Srikanth leads 11-10 in the first game at the break.

Nov 8, 2017 3:24 pm (IST) Srikanth then hits a brilliant cross court smash to win the point. And then, Prannoy hits the net again to concede a point. Prannoy then wins a point after Srikanth hits the shuttle wide. A cross court winner from Prannoy then levels the match at 9-9.

Nov 8, 2017 3:22 pm (IST) Srikanth tried to go for a deft touch but the shuttle crashed into the net. The, in the next point, same thing happened again and Prannoy levels the first game at 7-7.

Nov 8, 2017 3:22 pm (IST) Excellent net play from Srikanth as he hits a good drop shot to win a point. But then in the next point, Prannoy comes close to the net and hits a brilliant smash. Srikanth now leads 7-5.

Nov 8, 2017 3:21 pm (IST) Prannoy finally wins a point after an unforced error from Srikanth. But Prannoy then hits again into the net to concede a point. Prannoy then wins back to back points to make it 5-3 in the first game.

Nov 8, 2017 3:18 pm (IST) Srikanth draws the first blood of the day as Prannoy hits the shuttle way past the baseline. Srikanth then makes it 2-0 as Prannoy once again hits the shuttle long but this time after a good rally. Prannoy now hits the shuttle into the net and Srikanth takes a 3-0 lead.