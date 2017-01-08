PWL 2017: Babita Phogat Out of League, Geeta Phogat in For Now
Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat. (Photo credit: Getty Images)
New Delhi: The Pro Wrestling League's star quotient took a massive hit on Sunday after one of the Phogat sisters, who are in the limelight following a blockbuster biopic on their struggle, was ruled out of the ongoing season.
The much in demand real-life 'Dangal' girls -- Geeta and Babita -- were roped in by the Uttar Pradesh franchise, which also exploited the success of Aamir Khan-starrer Bollywood movie and chose to name their team 'UP Dangal' in PWL-2.
However, in a statement issued late evening, UP Dangal team owners said Babita will be undergoing rehab after suffering an injury in the opening bout of the team, indicating that all was not well with her.
Regarding Geeta, whose participation also remained doubtful, they sought to clarify that confirm that Geeta Phogat of UP Dangal team she will take part in the "subsequent matches" of ongoing Pro Wrestling League.
Earlier, uncertainty hovered over the two star wrestlers' particpation in the tournament.
While some sources had claimed that Geeta was under the weather with high fever, others said that she was carrying some niggles.
According to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), replacements were sought by the UP team for both Geeta and Babita.
Pinki has been named as a replacement for Babita in women's 53kg, while Manisha has been brought in place of Geeta in women's 58kg. Another grappler Reshma Mane, who fights in a higher weight category, has been asked to reduce her weight to fit into 58kg, so that she could be an eventual replacement of Geeta as she is a better wrestler than Manisha.
"Geeta and Babita are not pulling out of the tournament. They would be sticking with the team but in all probability would not take part in the competition further," a top official in the WFI had told PTI earlier in the day.
In the match against Mumbai Maharathis last night, UP Dangal had fielded Manisha in place of Geeta in women's 58kg as the veteran wrestler was down with high fever and had been advised by her doctor not to take part in the match. Manisha lost 1-9 to Mumbai's Sarita.
Meanwhile, owing to Mumbai blocking women's 53kg, Babita sat out of the tie yesterday.
"No one expected Babita to pull off the bout against Sofia, who is a very very strong wrestler, but going down in just 46 seconds dented Babita's confidence badly. She could have given at least a good fight had she been 100 per cent fit but Babita was already carrying some niggle," a source close to Babita had claimed.
"Also the fact that the promotion of the movie Dangal had not allowed enough time to both Geeta and Babita to prepare for the tournament. There is a slight chance that they would be seen in action in the rest of the competition but even if they do, it would not be more than one or two bouts," the source had added.
"Geeta and Babita have suffered injuries as luggage fell on their feet while they were going for the Kapil Sharma Show. But they would be fine soon and would certainly be fighting in
the tournament," Rakhi Sharma, Investors Clinic's AVP Marketing and Communications, had claimed.
Before the start of the tournament, both Geeta and Babita had said that they were unable to practice as much as they would have liked to as they were busy in the promotion of the movie.
"Yes, we have been busy with the interviews and promotion of the movie but still we make sure to train at least once everyday. Generally we train twice a day," Babita and Geeta had earlier said.
From Our Network
- Samajwadi Party feud: I am still the national party president, asserts Mulayam Singh Yadav- FirstPost
- Lack of sense of history doesn't allow people to discuss Balochistan: Tarek Fatah tells Firstpost- FirstPost
- Massive ice block poised to break off from Antarctica, to lift global oceans by 10 cm- FirstPost
Recommended For You
- huge winPBL 2017: Delhi Acers Thump PV Sindhu's Chennai Smashers 5-2
- Nokia is BackNokia 6 Android Nougat Smartphone Launched For Around Rs 17,000
- Raining SequelsBaahubali 2, Fukrey 2, Judwa 2: Most Awaited Bollywood Sequels of 2017
- Masand's VerdictA Monster Calls Review: Intelligent Fairytale With a Heart Full of Magic
- Disasters!Meet The Worst Dressed Celebrities Of This Week