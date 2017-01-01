PWL 2017: Full Schedule, Where and When to Watch, Live Coverage on TV, Online Streaming

New Delhi: A host of top grapplers from around the world will rub shoulders with their Indian counterparts when the second edition of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) starts here on Monday.

But unlike the first edition which was held across several cities, the entire tournament this year will be hosted by the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium from January 2 to 19.

The tournament will feature six teams -- Delhi Sultans, Jaipur Ninjas, Mumbai Maharathi, UP Dangal, NCR Punjab Royals and Haryana Hammers -- battling it out for a prize purse of Rs.15 crore along with the coveted title.

The opening night will see defending champions Mumbai Maharathi taking on last year's runners-up Haryana Hammers.

The league will witness 15 matches in the league phase followed by the semi-finals on January 17 and 18.

The tournament will feature a total of 54 wrestlers. The matches will be played in nine weight categories -- all of them in the Freestyle section. Of these, 57kg, 65kg, 70kg, 74kg and 97kg are male categories while 48kg, 53kg, 58kg and 75kg are female categories.

Full Schedule:

02 January 2017 Haryana Hammers VS Mumbai Maharathi

03 January 2017 NCR Punjab Royals VS Jaipur Ninjas

04 January 2017 Haryana Hammers VS UP Dangal

05 January 2017 Mumbai Maharathi VS NCR Punjab Royals

06 January 2017 Delhi Sultans VS Jaipur Ninjas

07 January 2017 Mumbai Maharathi VS UP Dangal

08 January 2017 NCR Punjab Royals VS Delhi Sultans

09 January 2017 Mumbai Maharathi VS Jaipur Ninjas

10 January 2017 NCR Punjab Royals VS UP Dangal

11 January 2017 Delhi Sultans VS Haryana Hammers

12 January 2017 UP Dangal Vs Jaipur Ninjas

13 January 2017 Mumbai Maharathi VS Delhi Sultans

14 January 2017 Haryana Hammers VS Jaipur Ninjas

15 January 2017 UP Dangal VS Delhi Sultans

16 January 2017 NCR Punjab Royals VS Haryana Hammers

17 January 2017 Semi Final 1

18 January 2017 Semi Final 2

19 January 2017 Final

Where to watch

Sony Max and Sony ESPN with Hindi and English feed.

Time: 7 PM to 9 PM