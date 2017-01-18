PWL 2017: Mumbai Eye Revenge Against Punjab in Semis
Punjab Royals captain Vladimir Khinchegashvili. (Photo credit: Getty Images)
New Delhi: Defending champions Mumbai Maharathi will aim to enter the final for the second consecutive time when they meet Punjab Royals in the second semi-final of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium here on Wednesday.
For Mumbai, it will also be a chance to avenge their 3-4 defeat to Punjab in the league stage.
The Georgian won his first four bouts in the tournament before being stunned by Sandeep Tomar of Haryana in Punjab's last league tie.
Nigerian star Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye in the women's 53kg is another strong contender for Punjab.
In the men's 70kg category, a tough battle is expected between Punjab's promising youngster Pankaj Rana and Mumbai's Pritam.
In the league stage, Pankaj had defeated Pritam 9-8 and the semi-final is also expected to see a tough contest between the two grapplers.
Mumbai's Carolina Hidalog (women's 48kg) is also eager to settle scores with Punjab's Nirmla Devi while in the women's 58kg weight category, Punjab's Manju Kumari is looking to beat Mumbai's Sarita.
