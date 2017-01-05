PWL 2017: Sakshi, Mariya Set to Represent Delhi Against Jaipur

New Delhi: India’s Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik and two-time Olympic silver medallist Mariya Stadnik of Azerbaijan will face a mighty challenge when Delhi Sultans take on Jaipur Ninjas in their first tie in the second season of Pro Wrestling League on Friday.

Though Delhi looks quite strong on paper, the Ninjas have proved their mettle by beating NCR Punjab Royals in their first encounter and have the ability to perform under pressure.

The surprise package of the Jaipur team was Utkarsh Kale against Punjab. The way he fought aggressively against the Olympic and world champion Vladimir Khinchegashvili in the 57kg men’s category shows that he can’t be taken lightly.

The Jaipur team management would be expecting a similar performance from him against the world championship bronze medallist Erdenebat Bekhbayar of Mongolia.

Another interesting encounter will be between Olympic medallist Mariya and 2016 Commonwealth champion Ritu Phogat. The Indian believes that she can turn the tables against Delhi’s trump card Mariya.

All eyes will be set on Sakshi, India’s first-ever female Olympic medallist wrestler when she takes on another Indian Pooja Dhanda.

The 2014 senior Asian bronze medallist, Pooja had come back strongly against national champion Manju Kumari of Punjab to give Jaipur a 2-0 lead in the tie.

Interestingly, Sakshi’s fiance Satyawart Kadian is in the same team and will try to settle the scores with Elizbar Odikadze of Georgia in the 97kg weight category.

“With the inclusion of Indian stars like Sakshi and Bajrang Punia, the team is well balanced and Olympics star Mariya adds more strength to it,” said Delhi team owner Annurag Batra.

On the other hand, Jaipur team owner Ram Gupta is confident about his team’s performance.

“We have started the season with a bang and all our grapplers are fit and in good form. They will give their best to continue the winning streak,” he said.