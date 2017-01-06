Qatar Open: Novak Djokovic Saves Five Match Points to Enter Final
Novak Djokovic. (Getty Images)
Doha: Novak Djokovic saved five match points against world number 42 Fernando Verdasco on Friday to reach the Qatar Open final where he could meet world number one Andy Murray.
Djokovic won a thrilling match 4-6, 7-6 (9/7), 6-3 to progress to his second successive final in Doha but was earlier on the brink of a straight sets defeat as he trailed in the second set tie-break.
But through a combination of typical Djokovic grit and Verdasco errors he saved four match points at 6-2 down in the tiebreak and another when 7-6 behind.
"I haven't saved five match points many times. He (Verdasco) should have finished it off."
Djokovic's progress to the semi-finals had been serene and Friday's match was the first time the Serb had even dropped a set in Doha in almost two years.
Despite losing his opening service game, the world number two broke back in the eighth game.
Only after closing the tense second set tie-breaker, did Djokovic's victory seem likely.
His win keeps alive hopes of final clash between the top two players in the world.
Recommended For You
- True leaderDhoni Saved Me From Getting Dropped Many Times: Kohli
- Birthday Special10 Films Of Irrfan Khan That Prove He Never Shies Away From Experimenting
- Star-studded!Sridevi-Jhanvi To Sonakshi: Stars Attend Manish Malhotra's Dinner Party
- Ignis' special emojiPrior to Maruti Suzuki Ignis Launch, Twitter Releases Ignis Emoji
- #PowerfulThis Woman's Poem On Bengaluru Mass Molestation Is Winning The Internet