Rafael Nadal Continues to Lead ATP Rankings

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal remained in the number one spot in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) world singles rankings released on Monday. Nadal, 16-time Grand Slam champion, maintained the top spot although he lost the Shanghai Rolex Masters final on Sunday against Switzerland's Roger Federer who came in second, reports Efe.Britain's Andy Murray occupied the third position, while Croatian Marin Cilic jumped to the fourth. German Alexander Zverev dropped to fifth. Austrian Dominic Thiem went up one position to replace Serbian Novak Djokovic, who held the seventh spot. Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov jumped to the eighth spot, while Swiss Stan Wawrinka dropped to the ninth.