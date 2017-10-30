Rafael Nadal Continues to Lead ATP Rankings

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal remained in the number one spot in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday. Nadal, 16-time Grand Slam champion, was followed by Switzerland's Roger Federer, who won the Swiss Indoors Basel on Sunday, reports Efe.Britain's Andy Murray came in third, while German Alexander Zverev jumped to the fourth position, ahead of Croatian Marin Cilic, who dropped to the fifth. After winning the Swiss Indoors Basel, Federer announced that he would not take part in the upcoming Rolex Paris Masters, so he practically has no chance to snatch the top spot from Nadal this year.