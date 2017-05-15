Rafael Nadal Moves To 4th In Rankings After Madrid Open Win

Paris: Rafael Nadal's climb one place to fourth in the world on the strength of his Madrid Masters win was confirmed in the latest ATP rankings released on Monday.

The Spaniard continued his flawless record on clay this season by beating Dominic Thiem to win the Madrid tournament for a fifth time 7-6 (10/8), 6-4 on Sunday.

The Spaniard is now 15-0 on his favoured surface this year having also picked up his 10th titles in Monte Carlo and Barcelona in recent weeks.

Thiem's reward for making the final was a two-place move to seventh.

Nadal was last ranked fourth in October last year.

The highest mover of the week was Borna Coric, who jumped 18 places to 41st after his quarter-final appearance in the Spanish capital.

1. Andy Murray (GBR) 10.360 pts

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 6.845

3. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 5.605

4. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 5.195 (+1)

5. Roger Federer (SUI) 5.035 (-1)

6. Milos Raonic (CAN) 4.180

7. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4.035 (+2)

8. Marin Cilic (CRO) 3.735 (-1)

9. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 3.470 (-1)

10. David Goffin (BEL) 3.055

11. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2.900 (+1)

12. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 2.870 (-1)

13. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2.690 (+1)

14. Jack Sock (USA) 2.370 (+1)

15. Gal Monfils (FRA) 2.635 (+1)

16. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2.330 (-3)

17. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2.300 (+2)

18. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 2.155 (+2)

19. Albert Ramos (ESP) 2.145 (-2)

20. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2.110 (+1)