DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Rafael Nadal Moves To 4th In Rankings After Madrid Open Win
(Getty Images)
Paris: Rafael Nadal's climb one place to fourth in the world on the strength of his Madrid Masters win was confirmed in the latest ATP rankings released on Monday.
The Spaniard continued his flawless record on clay this season by beating Dominic Thiem to win the Madrid tournament for a fifth time 7-6 (10/8), 6-4 on Sunday.
The Spaniard is now 15-0 on his favoured surface this year having also picked up his 10th titles in Monte Carlo and Barcelona in recent weeks.
Thiem's reward for making the final was a two-place move to seventh.
Nadal was last ranked fourth in October last year.
The highest mover of the week was Borna Coric, who jumped 18 places to 41st after his quarter-final appearance in the Spanish capital.
1. Andy Murray (GBR) 10.360 pts
2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 6.845
3. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 5.605
4. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 5.195 (+1)
5. Roger Federer (SUI) 5.035 (-1)
6. Milos Raonic (CAN) 4.180
7. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4.035 (+2)
8. Marin Cilic (CRO) 3.735 (-1)
9. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 3.470 (-1)
10. David Goffin (BEL) 3.055
11. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2.900 (+1)
12. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 2.870 (-1)
13. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2.690 (+1)
14. Jack Sock (USA) 2.370 (+1)
15. Gal Monfils (FRA) 2.635 (+1)
16. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2.330 (-3)
17. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2.300 (+2)
18. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 2.155 (+2)
19. Albert Ramos (ESP) 2.145 (-2)
20. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2.110 (+1)
Recommended For You
- Honda Africa Twin Launched in India at Rs 12.9 Lakh, Bookings Commence
- Kangana Ranaut's Childlike Innocence is Endearing in Simran Teaser, Watch Video
- IPL 2017: Rahul Dravid Hails Rishabh Pant as Future Star
- Xiaomi 'Mi Home' Launched in Bengaluru as a First For Offline Sales; 100 More to Come
- Cannes 2017: A Look At Aishwarya Rai's Red Carpet Outfits In The Last Decade