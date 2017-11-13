GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rafael Nadal Presented ATP World Number 1 Award

Tennis player Rafael Nadal was presented the ATP World Number 1 award on court at the ATP World Tour Finals

IANS

Updated:November 13, 2017, 8:46 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rafael Nadal Presented ATP World Number 1 Award
Rafael Nadal is presented with the ATP World Tour No. 1 Trophy. (Reuters)
London: Tennis player Rafael Nadal was presented the ATP World Number 1 award on court at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena here.

The 31-year-old Spaniard, who replaced Andy Murray of Britain at Number 1 on August 21, has guaranteed the year-end Number 1 ranking for a fourth time following 2008, 2010 and 2013, Xinhua reported.

Nadal, who received the award on Sunday, has enjoyed a stellar season, capturing six titles, including two Grand Slam in the French Open and US Open and two ATP Masters 1000s.

He is the oldest player to finish year-end Number 1 in the ATP world rankings history.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Smog 2.0: Are you really concerned?

Smog 2.0: Are you really concerned?

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES