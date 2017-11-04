Rafael Nadal Quits Paris With Knee Injury to Cast Doubt on London

Rafael Nadal pulled out of the Paris Masters before his quarter-final with a knee injury on Friday which could also rule the 16-time Grand Slam champion out of the season-ending World Tour Finals.World number one Nadal, who has suffered from knee and wrist injuries throughout his career, decided to withdraw on Friday morning after having his right knee strapped during his third-round win over Pablo Cuevas.He did not say if he would be fit for the Tour Finals in London later this month."For me it's not about London. For me it's about longer term," the 31-year-old, whose withdrawal allowed Serbian qualifier Filip Krajinovic to reach the semi-finals, told a press conference."Thursday, the pain was very strong but it was not the moment to stop. I had treatment to try and be able to play on this Friday... But unfortunately it was impossible for me to return to the court in the same condition as last night. It is a sad day for me."Nadal has fought back this year from a series of injuries, winning the French and US Open titles.He became the oldest man to secure top spot in the end of season rankings when he beat Hyeon Chung in his opening match on Wednesday."I'm going to do my treatment, do my best to be playing in London, but I cannot talk about that now because (it) is a day that is tough enough for me to pull out from here," he added.Tournament director Guy Forget was not so sure Nadal would be fit in less than two weeks' time."I believe he's quite sceptical about his chances of playing in London now, and he came to Paris all the same," Forget said.