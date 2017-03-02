Rafael Nadal Rolls into Mexico Open Quarters

Acapulco: Second-seeded Rafael Nadal cruised into the quarter-finals of the ATP Acapulco tournament on Wednesday with a comprehensive 6-1, 6-1 victory over Paolo Lorenzi.

Spain's Nadal, a two-time winner in Acapulco who is playing his first tournament since falling to Roger Federer in the Australian Open final, made short work of the 38th-ranked Lorenzi.

Nadal dropped just seven points on his serve, never facing a break point.

He broke the Italian for the fifth time in the final game of the match, delivering a stinging forehand winner to wrap up the win in just 66 minutes.

Nadal next faces Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka, a 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 winner over Australian lucky loser Jordan Thompson.

Action on Acapulco's Cancha Central was to conclude Wednesday with top-seeded Novak Djokovic taking on Argentine veteran Juan Martin del Potro — with the winner advancing to a quarter-final clash with Australia's Nick Kyrgios.

Sixth-seeded Kyrgios defeated American Donald Young 6-2, 6-4.

Djokovic is back in action this week for the first time since his shock second-round exit at the Australian Open in January

Third-seeded Marin Cilic booked his quarter-final berth with a 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 victory over fellow Croatian Borna Coric.

Cilic, the 2014 US Open champion, remained unbeaten against his 20-year-old compatriot.

He fired a dozen aces, and broke Coric three times in the match — including twice in the final set to set up a clash with American Steve Johnson, a 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 winner over American wildcard Ernesto Escobedo.