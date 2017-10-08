Rafael Nadal Routs Nick Kyrgios to Clinch China Open
World number one Rafael Nadal won his sixth title of another remarkable year as he punished a disgruntled Nick Kyrgios at the China Open on Sunday.
The 31-year-old Spaniard was never really in trouble against the temperamental Australian in a 6-2, 6-1 rout in 92 minutes on Beijing's outside hard courts.
