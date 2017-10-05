GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Rafael Nadal Storms Into China Open Quarter-final

Rafael Nadal sent an ominous warning of intent as the 16-time Grand Slam winner bulldozed his way into the quarter-finals of the China Open on Thursday.

AFP

Updated:October 5, 2017, 5:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rafael Nadal Storms Into China Open Quarter-final
Rafael Nadal (AP Image)
Beijing: Rafael Nadal sent an ominous warning of intent as the 16-time Grand Slam winner bulldozed his way into the quarter-finals of the China Open on Thursday.

The Spanish world number one, enjoying a late-career flourish, dispatched Russia's promising Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on the outside hard court in Beijing.

Nadal, the top seed and coming off the back of a third US Open title, faces big-serving American John Isner in the last eight.

The 31-year-old Nadal broke Khachanov, ranked 42 in the world, in the fourth game and was never in serious trouble after that.

Khachanov, at age 21 a rising talent, simply had no reply to Nadal's explosive forehand and made too many routine errors.

Nadal broke the young Russian again in the third game of the second set as he cruised into the last eight.

It was a contrast to his opener in the Chinese capital, when Nadal saved two match points against Frenchman Lucas Pouille.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Yogi Adityanath Slams CPM Over Poor Medical Facilities in Kerala

Yogi Adityanath Slams CPM Over Poor Medical Facilities in Kerala

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES