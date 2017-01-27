Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov Live Updates: Australian Open 2017, Semi-Finals

For Live blog, scroll down to bottom of the page.

Rafael Nadal will try to set up a hugely anticipated Australian Open final with his old rival Roger Federer when he plays the in-form Grigor Dimitrov in the semis.

Few gave injury-hit thirty-somethings Nadal and Federer any chance pre-tournament but the Swiss maestro is already into Sunday's title match and his long-time sparring partner is keen to follow.