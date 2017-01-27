Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov Live Updates: Australian Open 2017, Semi-Finals

Event Highlights
Rafael Nadal will try to set up a hugely anticipated Australian Open final with his old rival Roger Federer when he plays the in-form Grigor Dimitrov in the semis.
Few gave injury-hit thirty-somethings Nadal and Federer any chance pre-tournament but the Swiss maestro is already into Sunday's title match and his long-time sparring partner is keen to follow.
Bounce, Rafa, bounce.#ausopen pic.twitter.com/xq4OUJW6MQ— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2017
Grigor #Dimitrov is bidding to become the first Bulgarian player - man or woman - to reach a Grand Slam Final. #ausopen pic.twitter.com/3qSsKjuI6J— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2017
A fourth #ausopen final is in grasp for Rafa #Nadal.— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2017
Can he capture the win over Dimitrov for another shot at glory? pic.twitter.com/x0wqusWNcU
The last time they played in Australia...#Nadal d. #Dimitrov 3-6 7-6(3) 7-6(7) 6-2 in 2014 #ausopen QF.#ausopen pic.twitter.com/CRn2XKDZM0— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2017
Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome @GrigorDimitrov and @RafaelNadal! #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/7x5uP4uoIE— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2017
Final stretches with the team for @GrigorDimitrov preparing for his first #ausopen semifinal. pic.twitter.com/4Jho0fvhHt— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2017
Who will meet @rogerfederer in the final? @RafaelNadal @GrigorDimitrov #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/ySQkX9tORd— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2017
🎙: @TheRealPatCash on the #Nadal-#Dimitrov SF match-up. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/BRZuigRq9r— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2017
1 hour to go!#ausopen pic.twitter.com/89ObdzZmIc— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2017
But Bulgaria's Dimitrov, once dubbed 'Baby Fed' for his similarity to Federer, poses an interesting test as he is in the form of his life and playing with new focus and determination.
Dimitrov has beaten five top-20 players in a 10-match winning streak this year, equalling the best of his career, which includes his victory this month in Brisbane.
