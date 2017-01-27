LIVE NOW
Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov Live Updates: Australian Open 2017, Semi-Finals

News18.com | January 27, 2017, 1:03 PM IST
Event Highlights

Rafael Nadal will try to set up a hugely anticipated Australian Open final with his old rival Roger Federer when he plays the in-form Grigor Dimitrov in the semis.

Jan 27, 2017 2:46 pm (IST)

Rafa on fire! Nadal breaks to take 5-2 lead. One game away from winning the set.


Jan 27, 2017 2:44 pm (IST)

What a Comeback! Dimitrov breaks Nadal to make it 2-4 in the first set.


Jan 27, 2017 2:42 pm (IST)

Nadal breaks Dimitrov with a pass, takes 4-1 lead


Nadal takes 3-1 lead with a solid forehand in the first set. 


"COME ONNNNNN RAFAAAAAAAA!" - a loud cheer from crowd.

 

 


Who will face Roger Federer in the men's singles final at Australian Open?

 

 

Rafael Nadal

 

or

 

Grigor Dimitrov


TOSS:

 

Nadal has won the toss and opted to serve first in this semifinal against Dimitrov


Both the players  - Nadal and Dimitrov - are making their way to the middle. 


The last time the Bulgarian won 10 straight matches was back in 2014, when he took the title at Queen's and reached the last four at Wimbledon.


Another salient statistic is that Nadal is 66-8 against players with one-handed backhands at Slams.


The 2009 winner Nadal is 7-1 in his matches with 15th seed Dimitrov, including a four-set quarter-final win at the Australian Open three years ago.


But Bulgaria's Dimitrov, once dubbed 'Baby Fed' for his similarity to Federer, poses an interesting test as he is in the form of his life and playing with new focus and determination.

 


Dimitrov has beaten five top-20 players in a 10-match winning streak this year, equalling the best of his career, which includes his victory this month in Brisbane.


The 14-time Grand Slam-winner, now ranked ninth, is aiming for his first major final since in two-and-a-half years after returning from an injury-wrecked 2016.


NADAL'S TAKE:

 

 

"All of them are top players. So that's very important for me because that means that I am competitive and playing well. I worked hard to try to make that happen," Nadal said.


Nadal, 30, has looked fit and aggressive, if not fully back to his best, in beating third seed Milos Raonic, Gael Monfils and Alexander Zverev in his last three matches.


The early defeats of top seeds Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic opened the door to other challengers and Federer and Nadal have shown they're still at the front of the queue.


Hello friends, welcome to the LIVE coverage from the Australian Open 2017 semi-final between Rafael Nadal and Grigor Dimitrov.


