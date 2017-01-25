Rafael Nadal vs Milos Raonic, Live Updates: Australian Open 2017, Quarter-Final

Event Highlights
Rafael Nadal fought back to deny mercurial Frenchman Gael Monfils over four sets and reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final since 2015 at the Australian Open.
Ninth seed Nadal, a 14-time Grand Slam champion, defeated the sixth-seeded Monfils 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena in almost three hours and will play Canada's world number three Milos Raonic in the quarters.
Vamos indeed. #Nadal survives a tough 2nd set tie-break to extend his lead v #Raonic 2-0. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/aBPTb3GndE— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2017
A lovely shawl you have there #Rafa #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/W6mgzjTJdF— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2017
Ready for battle 👊@RafaelNadal #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/btUNwU50x7— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2017
#Nadal knows that was a no-no ☝️ #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/gOboGEYqQh— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2017
#Rafa gettin' ready #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/jhCAITS2GL— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2017
Laser beam focus.— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2017
Rafa #Nadal wastes no time, taking the 1st set from #Raonic in 43mins 6-4. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/mE7DEE6hk6
.@RafaelNadal & @milosraonic taking the court now. Winner meets Dimitrov in the semis! @AustralianOpen pic.twitter.com/P7BjO5ZLau— Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) January 25, 2017
Ummm, can someone please wake #Milos up? 💤 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/2pJ3JhuLWx— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2017
Peekaboo, Milos sees you #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/KVyXMFCRNl— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2017
Perfect! #Nadal is on the ball 😄 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/DFJVwUebkN— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2017
.@MelbourneCity and @Socceroos star @Tim_Cahill in Milos #Raonic's box tonight! #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/JPOkoswne8— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2017
HERE WE GO! Which side are you on?— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2017
LIKE for #Raonic
RT for #Nadal#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/dtGfjBZaUM
