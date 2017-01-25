Rafael Nadal vs Milos Raonic, Live Updates: Australian Open 2017, Quarter-Final

For Live blog, scroll down to bottom of the page.

Rafael Nadal fought back to deny mercurial Frenchman Gael Monfils over four sets and reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final since 2015 at the Australian Open.

Ninth seed Nadal, a 14-time Grand Slam champion, defeated the sixth-seeded Monfils 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena in almost three hours and will play Canada's world number three Milos Raonic in the quarters.