Rafael Nadal vs Milos Raonic, Live Updates: Australian Open 2017, Quarter-Final

News18.com | January 25, 2017, 3:30 PM IST
Rafael Nadal fought back to deny mercurial Frenchman Gael Monfils over four sets and reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final since 2015 at the Australian Open.

Ninth seed Nadal, a 14-time Grand Slam champion, defeated the sixth-seeded Monfils 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena in almost three hours and will play Canada's world number three Milos Raonic in the quarters.

Jan 25, 2017 4:11 pm (IST)

SECOND SET: 

 

Rafael Nadal wins second set 7-6 against Milos Raonic.

 

He is one set away from the semi-finals.


Jan 25, 2017 4:03 pm (IST)

What a rally. Lots of excitement. Raonic takes it finally. The Canadian leads tiebreaker 5-3 in the second set.


Jan 25, 2017 3:58 pm (IST)

Rafa Nadal with 2 aces to hold serve and it is 6-6,
 

TIEBREAK!

 

Who will win this set?


Jan 25, 2017 3:54 pm (IST)

Raonic takes 6-5 lead in the second set.


Jan 25, 2017 3:52 pm (IST)

Raonic is pumped. He leads 40-30 now.


Jan 25, 2017 3:50 pm (IST)

It's 5-5 in the second set.

 

Can Nadal make it 2-0?


Jan 25, 2017 3:37 pm (IST)

Rafa Nadal makes it 4-4 in the second set with a powerful ace. 


Jan 25, 2017 3:34 pm (IST)

Raonic wins his fourth games to take 4-3 lead in the second set against Nadal.


Jan 25, 2017 3:29 pm (IST)

Play resumes with Nadal serving at  3-2. 


Jan 25, 2017 3:27 pm (IST)

Raonic holds for 3-2 as the physio is called out and he leaves the court for a medical examination.


Jan 25, 2017 3:19 pm (IST)

Really aggressive shot from Raonic. The Canadian leads the second set 3-2.


Jan 25, 2017 3:13 pm (IST)

Raonic leads the second set 2-1. Can he make it 1-1 against Nadal?


Jan 25, 2017 3:07 pm (IST)

Nadal finally takes his game of the second set. It is 1-1 now.


Jan 25, 2017 3:03 pm (IST)

Clever shot from Raonic. He takes Nadal to deuce.


Jan 25, 2017 2:58 pm (IST)

A long rally and Raonic takes a point with a solid forehand. 30-30


It is 30-15 in the second game of the second set. 


Jan 25, 2017 2:55 pm (IST)

Raonic takes the first game in the second set. Can he make a comeback?


Jan 25, 2017 2:54 pm (IST)

Nadal serves out opener 6-4.

 

He's 43-1 at Australian Open when winning 1st set. 


Jan 25, 2017 2:50 pm (IST)

FIRST SET:

 

Rafael Nadal wins first set 6-4 vs Milos Raonic


Jan 25, 2017 2:41 pm (IST)

Who will make to the the semifinals today?

 

Rafael Nadal

or

 

Milos Raonic


Jan 25, 2017 2:36 pm (IST)

Hello friends and welcome to the Live coverage from the Australian Open 2017 Quarterfinal between Rafael Nadal and Milos Raonic.


