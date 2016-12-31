Rafael Nadal Wins Mubadala Tennis Championships 2016

Dubai: Spanish tennis veteran Rafael Nadal defeated Belgian David Goffin 6-4, 7-6 to win the Mubadala World Tennis Championships here on Saturday.

The world No.9 disrupted 11th ranked Goffin's rhythm as he had planned before the final, by switching sides and changing from slice balls to high balls on the center court of the International Tennis Centre in Abu Dhabi's Zayed Sports City, reports Xinhua.

Nadal, 30, trailed at 1-3 in the first set but regained advantage over Goffin, who overcame world No.1 Andy Murray in the semi-finals.

In the second set, the game was dragged into the tiebreak where Nadal forced a number of errors from the 26-year-old and won 7-5.

"I really enjoyed the experience, and I am hopeful to come back next year," said runner-up Goffin who is now Belgium's best male tennis professional since this year.

Nadal, the 14-time Grand Slam singles winner said: "I feel comfortable, you like the court and the support is great in Abu Dhabi, I feel the love of the people and I wish everybody a Happy New Year."