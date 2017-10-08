Raju Gowda and Anand Srinivasan set to Lead Indian Challenge at the WAGC

Bengaluru lads HB Raju Gowda CAT 1 (0-5) with a nett score of 38 and Anand Srinivasan CAT 2: (6-10) with a nett score of 39 will lead the charge for India at the World Amateur Golfers Championship to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in the month of November.The results were declared after the culmination of the 9th Annual Cornerstone Cup Karnataka Golf Festival at the Karnataka Golf Association (KGA) on Sunday.In the other handicap categories, Uday Kumar from Delhi CAT 3: (11-15), Pratap Singh from Bengaluru CAT 4: (16-20) and Haresh Patel from Mumbai CAT 5: (21-24) booked their spots with a nett score of 39 each to complete the Indian contingent. (Note: These are the overall winners determined across four days on the basis of modified stableford format)The four days of the Karnataka Golf Festival also saw a number of known sports personalities participating in the tournament including Kapil Dev, Karun Nair, Venkatesh Prasad, Venkatapathy Raju, Sujith Somasundar and Ashwini Nachappa who impressed with their golf skills at the tough KGA course.Speaking on the completion of the successful 9th Annual Cornerstone Cup Karnataka Golf Festival Mr. BP Kumar Babu, Chairman and Managing Director, Cornerstone Properties Pvt. Ltd , said,“I am delighted by the overwhelming response that the 9th Annual Cornerstone Cup Karnataka Golf Festival has received. This year we saw participation from all parts of the country and the level of golf was much higher than the previous edition. I would like to give my best wishes to all the qualifiers from India for the World Amateur Golfers Championship.”The four day tournament saw over 500 registrations from all parts of the country with each day witnessing more than 100 golfers competing for the qualifying spots.