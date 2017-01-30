Randy Orton RKOs Roman Reigns to Win Royal Rumble 2017
File image of Randy Orton in action in the WWE. (Getty Images)
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Randy Orton clinched the opportunity of a title fight of his liking at Wrestlemania as he eliminated Roman Reigns to win the Royal Rumble 2017.
Orton was the last man standing in the 30-man Rumble that included the likes of the Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, Mark Henry, Goldberg, Luke Harper among others.
This is Randy Orton's second Royal Rumble victory, having first won the crown in 2007.
Orton and former Shield member Roman Reigns were the last two wrestlers left in the ring, following the elimination of other big names.
'The Viper' first hit Reigns with his signature move — The RKO — that left the 6 foot star reeling. Orton then clotheslined Reigns over the top rop to win the thrilling contest.
Orton will headline Wrestlemania now and a blockbuster contest between 'The Viper' and John Cena is on the cards as the latter beat AJ Styles to clinch the WWE Championship.
