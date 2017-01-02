Ranji Trophy, Semifinals: Tare, Iyer Steady Mumbai After Tamil Nadu Strike Thrice

Rajkot: Suryakumar Yadav top-scored with a 73 and helped Mumbai to a position of strength before Tamil Nadu snared three wickets for as many runs in the final session to achieve a semblance of parity in their Ranji Trophy semifinal on Monday.

Mumbai were 171 for four at stumps on the second day of the marquee last-four clash at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Having bowled out Tamil Nadu for 305 in their first innings earlier in the day, Mumbai trailed by 134 runs with six wickets remaining.

At the close of play, skipper Aditya Tare (19) and Shreyas Iyer (24) were at the crease.

Shardul Thakur (4/75) and Abhishek Nayar (4/66) were the most successful bowers for Mumbai.

Tamil Nadu were 261 for six overnight with Vijay Shankar, who was dismissed for 50 on the second morning, batting on 41 when the stumps were drawn at the end of first day's play.

The other overnight batsman, A Aswin Crist, contributed as Tamil Nadu managed to cross 300.

However, after the dismissal of Shankar, Tamil Nadu lost their last three wickets quickly.

Mumbai were off to a poor start losing debutant Prithvi Shaw (4) with as many runs on the board in the innings' first over.

A century partnership ensued for the second wicket between Suryakumar and opener Praful Waghela (48), as Mumbai held the upper hand.

However, Tamil Nadu, owing to Aushik Srinivas and Shankar, got two crucial breakthroughs in the final session to gain some ground.

While Shankar accounted for the wicket of Suryakumar, Aushik sent back Siddhesh Lad to suddenly leave Mumbai struggling at 128 for four. In between, Waghela was run out in the same over.

A 43-run unbroken fifth-wicket stand between Tare and Iyer ensured Mumbai did not face further casualty at the fag end.