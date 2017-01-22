Record-Breaking Bryan Brothers Quit Davis Cup
File Image of the Bryan Brothers. (Getty Images)
Melbourne: Bob and Mike Bryan announced their retirement from the Davis Cup on Sunday after a 14-year stint that made them the United States' most successful doubles team in the competition.
The 38-year-old twins, known for their chest-bumping celebrations, sealed the Davis Cup title against Russia in 2007 and they bow out with a 24-5 win-loss record since making their debut in 2003.
"We've been blessed to play for two amazing captains, Patrick McEnroe and Jim Courier, and we are extremely grateful for their leadership and trust over these last 14 years."
Mike and I want to formally announce our decision to step down from our role as active members of the US Davis Cup Team. Clinching the Davis Cup Final in 2007 while representing Team USA was one of the greatest highlights of our career. We've been blessed to play for two amazing captains, Patrick McEnroe and Jim Courier, and we are extremely grateful for their leadership and trust over these last 14 years. Also, we'd like to extend our dearest gratitude to our fellow teammates, USTA staff, our friends and family, and the passionate fans who have been there for us on this incredible journey. We are indebted to you all for your loyal support. With love and appreciation, Bob and Mike
The Bryans went 4-0 in the Davis Cup in 2007, the last of the United States' record 32 victories, when they clinched the winning point against Nikolay Davydenko and Igor Andreev.
The brothers, currently competing at the Australian Open in Melbourne, have also amassed 16 Grand Slam titles and won men's doubles gold at the 2012 London Olympics.
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: 2GB vs 3GB vs 4GB RAM, Which One Should You Buy?
- Bigg Boss 10: Monalisa Gets Evicted From The House
- Wayne Rooney Breaks Charlton's Record, Twitter Explodes With Praise
- Brazil's Tragic Chapecoense Draws in First Match Since Plane Crash
- Amazon Great Indian Sale Day 3: Deals on Moto X Force, Bose QuietComfort 25 And More